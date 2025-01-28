Melania Trump dons power suit in new First Lady White House portrait

Melania Trump’s striking black-and-white official portrait showcases her in a chic tuxedo-inspired outfit, reflecting a blend of tradition and power for the First Lady.

Captured in the White House just a day after her husband took office, Melania Trump’s official photograph as the First Lady is a striking black-and-white photograph featuring her dressed in a chic tuxedo-inspired outfit.

She pairs a tailored black jacket with an open white button-up shirt, a cinched cummerbund, and an hourglass silhouette.

In the image, she places her hands confidently on a reflective glass table in the Yellow Oval Room, with the Washington Monument visible in the background.

Her pose—fingertips firmly resting on the table—exudes a "ready for business" energy. While her posture hints at a willingness to embrace greater influence this time around, the reflective table creates a subtle sense of separation between her and the viewer.