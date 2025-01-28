Melania Trump dons power suit in new First Lady White House portrait
Melania Trump’s striking black-and-white official portrait showcases her in a chic tuxedo-inspired outfit, reflecting a blend of tradition and power for the First Lady.
Image: The White House
Captured in the White House just a day after her husband took office, Melania Trump’s official photograph as the First Lady is a striking black-and-white photograph featuring her dressed in a chic tuxedo-inspired outfit.
She pairs a tailored black jacket with an open white button-up shirt, a cinched cummerbund, and an hourglass silhouette.
In the image, she places her hands confidently on a reflective glass table in the Yellow Oval Room, with the Washington Monument visible in the background.
Her pose—fingertips firmly resting on the table—exudes a "ready for business" energy. While her posture hints at a willingness to embrace greater influence this time around, the reflective table creates a subtle sense of separation between her and the viewer.
Having spent years in front of the camera as a model, she appears at ease in the photograph.
This ease is likely a reflection of her long-standing collaboration with Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who has been documenting the Trump family for over two decades. Mahaux also captured her official portrait in 2017 during her husband’s first term.
The photo subtly nods to traditions set by previous First Ladies while breaking new ground. The tuxedo, for instance, recalls Hillary Clinton’s 2004 portrait, where she made history as the first First Lady to wear a black suit for her official photo.
Meanwhile, other First Ladies have favoured vibrant colours or iconic White House settings. Jill Biden, for example, wore a bold blue dress, while Michelle Obama opted for a black dress with pearls, posing in the Blue State Room. Laura Bush chose a rich chocolate brown suit for her portrait.
