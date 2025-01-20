American First Lady, Melania Trump.
Image: Instagram / buro247me
First Lady Melania Trump graced the 2025 presidential inauguration in a sophisticated ensemble that exuded elegance.
She donned a navy blue silk wool coat and skirt designed by New York-based Adam Lippes, paired with an ivory blouse.
This marked a significant departure from the high-profile labels she has favoured in the past.
“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honour to dress our First Lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” said Adam Lippes in a statement.
“Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”
Melania Trump completed her look with a striking navy blue hat featuring a white stripe around the crown, crafted by American designer Eric Javits.
Black leather gloves and navy heels added a polished touch, underscoring her signature style of refined simplicity.
This outfit draws a sharp contrast to the light blue Ralph Lauren ensemble she wore eight years ago at her husband’s first inauguration as the 45th president.
That custom-designed dress and cropped jacket were widely praised for their nod to Jackie Kennedy’s iconic style, cementing her place as a modern fashion icon.
The choice of Adam Lippes for her 2025 inauguration attire signals a shift toward promoting emerging American talent, highlighting the craftsmanship and innovation within the US fashion industry.
Her look for the day epitomised the grace and poise that have become hallmarks of her public appearances.
On Monday night, her husband, Donald Trump, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
IOL Lifestyle
