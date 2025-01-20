First Lady Melania Trump graced the 2025 presidential inauguration in a sophisticated ensemble that exuded elegance.

She donned a navy blue silk wool coat and skirt designed by New York-based Adam Lippes, paired with an ivory blouse.

This marked a significant departure from the high-profile labels she has favoured in the past.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honour to dress our First Lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” said Adam Lippes in a statement.

“Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

Melania Trump completed her look with a striking navy blue hat featuring a white stripe around the crown, crafted by American designer Eric Javits.