Stretch your rand: Budget-friendly travel destinations for 2025

Flight Centre’s Year in Travel 2024 report reveals the destinations where exchange rates played nice, turning bucket-list trips into budget-friendly realities. Image: Supplied

Great news for South African travellers: your rand worked overtime in 2024! Flight Centre’s Year in Travel 2024 report reveals the destinations where exchange rates played nice, turning bucket-list trips into budget-friendly realities. From sipping caipirinhas on a Brazilian beach to floating above Cappadocia in a hot-air balloon without breaking the bank, these destinations promise those ‘pinch-me-I-must-be-dreaming’ experiences at unbeatable prices. Where the rand ruled in 2025 1. Zimbabwe (+79.5% YOY currency gain) Current exchange rate: R1 = 1.4191 Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)* Why go? There’s more to Zimbabwe than Victoria Falls (though, let’s be honest, The Smoke That Thunders is reason enough to pack your bags). Hwange National Park is teeming with tuskers, while Mana Pools offers some of the most intimate walking safaris in Africa. If you’re on a self-drive, self-catering holiday, Zimbabwe can feel very reasonable indeed, leaving you with enough left over to sip sundowners on Lake Kariba – without having to check your bank balance in anxiety. Just be aware that the tourism industry in Zimbabwe is still adopting the ZiG, and the majority of tour operators, especially at Victoria Falls, prefer to deal in US dollars. Do your homework, and make sure you know what to expect!

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe Image: supplied

2. Brazil (+25.5% YOY currency gain) Current exchange rate: R1 = 0.31 Brazilian Real (BRL)* Why go? “Brazil’s on the up – not only is it becoming a more affordable travel destination for South Africans, it’s also one of Flight Centre’s rising stars, with a 51% surge in bookings last year, due in large part to SAA’s recently reinstated direct flights to São Paulo,” says Lynette Machiri, Flight Centre South Africa’s Customer Experience Leader. This South American favourite is an all-you-can-experience buffet of culture, wild landscapes, and flavour. Think sugar-soft beaches, rhythmic samba beats, and a food scene that will ruin you for life (in the best way possible). With the rand’s increasing strength against the Real, your trip won’t just include the usual must-sees like Christ the Redeemer, Ipanema Beach, and the Amazon Rainforest – you can splurge on extras, like a stay at a luxury eco-lodge in the Pantanal or VIP tickets to Rio Carnival. Plus, a plate piled high with feijoada (Brazil’s famous bean-and-meat stew) will set you back less than what you’d pay for a similar meal back home.

This South American favourite is an all-you-can-experience buffet of culture, wild landscapes, and flavour. Image: Supplied

3. Turkey (+22.4% YOY currency gain) Current exchange rate : R1 = 1.96 Turkish Lira (TRY)* Why go? Few destinations hit the sweet spot between budget-friendly and bucket-list-worthy quite like Turkey (plus, there are daily direct flights available via Turkish Airlines, making it endlessly convenient to get there). Whether you’re strolling through Istanbul’s spice-scented Grand Bazaar, soaking in Pamukkale’s otherworldly thermal pools, or sailing along the Turquoise Coast, one thing’s for sure – your travel budget stretches as far as the Bosphorus.

Hot-air ballooning, turkey Image: Supplied

4. Mexico (+22.2% YOY currency gain) Current exchange rate: R1 = 1.12 Mexican Peso (MXN)* Why go? Ahhh, the land of tacos and tequila. Aside from its spicy culinary scene, Mexico’s also a mix of colourful colonial cities, Mayan ruins that whisper secrets of the past, and jungle-fringed beaches where the cost of living is as sweet as the mangoes. With the rand hitting new highs against the peso, your trip just got an upgrade. Instead of just visiting Chichen Itza, why not explore the lesser-known (but equally jaw-dropping) Uxmal pyramids? Instead of budgeting for budget hotels, go full luxe at an all-inclusive beachfront resort.

Aside from its spicy culinary scene, Mexico’s also a mix of colourful colonial cities, Mayan ruins that whisper secrets of the past, and jungle-fringed beaches where the cost of living is as sweet as the mangoes. Image: Supplied