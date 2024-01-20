From Intern to Inspiration: Thembalethu Mfebe’s Insider Perspective on the MultiChoice Talent Factory that’s Fuelling Africa’s Greatest Storytellers

For decades, Africa’s film and television landscape has been defined by its rich storytelling, cultural depth, and relentless innovation. Yet, beyond raw talent and technical skills, one factor often shapes the trajectory of its greatest creators – mentorship.

Few exemplify this more than Thembalethu Mfebe, a MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) alumnus, producer, director, and screenwriter who has quickly become one of South Africa’s most exciting film talents. In 2023, his feature The Umbrella Men clinched a National Film and Television Award (SA) for Best Feature, complementing his work on the hit shows Adulting and Outlaws. Mfebe also boasts a 2024 SAFTA Golden Horn accolade and a SAFTA nomination for Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy, underscoring his meteoric rise in the industry. Though a learned UCT graduate, his career successes can be attributed to his experience at the academy where he trained under seasoned industry professionals. His, and many other MTF alumni careers that catapulted to success, reaffirm a fundamental truth: technical skills alone don’t make a filmmaker. Navigating the realities of production – funding, distribution, and creative execution – requires the kind of insight only those who have walked the path before can provide.

This year marks a decade since the launch of MTF, a milestone underscoring its transformative impact on African storytelling. Over the years, the academy’s mentorship-driven approach has helped an impressive roster of graduates to leave their mark on award-winning shows, documentaries, and feature films – showing how focused guidance, hands-on training, and a shared community can transform local talent into global innovators.