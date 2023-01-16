South Africans' fave holiday spots that stood the test of time

Flight Centre South Africa’s top 5 international destinations (for 1 December 2024 to 30 January 2025) are the UK, Australia, UAE, USA and Thailand

South Africans know what they like – and they stick to it. Creatures of comfort, we love our turquoise coastlines and rand-friendly destinations, returning to them again and again, even amidst changing global travel trends. Think Mauritius, Zanzibar, Thailand, and Turkey.

“We always get asked what’s changed since the pandemic, but if you were to do a snapshot of our top destinations and routings, it’s very much what it was pre-COVID. South Africans return to the popular favourites,” says Sue Garrett, General Manager of Supply, Pricing & Marketing at Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG).

Why South Africans return to the same holiday destinations

The appeal of visa-free travel reigns supreme. “Visa requirements tend to influence travel choices significantly – our top holiday destinations are often visa-free spots. South Africans don’t want the hassle of securing visas, which is why they regularly go to places like Mauritius or Zanzibar year after year,” explains Garrett.

As mentioned, favourable exchange rates play a crucial role too. Destinations like Thailand and Turkey offer South Africans more bang for their buck, allowing holiday spending on experiences rather than just basics.

Regarding local destinations, returning to favourites like Sun City, KZN and the Garden Route gives South African holiday-goers that much-desired sense of reliability and safety.

"Our top domestic destinations over the December 2024/January 2025 summer season were Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Port Elizabeth and George,” says Euan McNeil, Managing Director at FCTG South Africa. “These tried-and-tested locations remain popular because they're seen as safe, affordable, and reliable.”