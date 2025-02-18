Is Maye Musk the real First Lady of America?

Maye Musk has transcended her role as a model and nutritionist to become a political figure, influencing global decisions and shaping her son's public persona.

I then realised that the real power behind Elon Musk is mommy Maye.

I started following Maye Musk on Instagram a while back and was fascinated by a comment that she made a few years ago, when she admitted that she was always at the back of the conference hall when her son Elon Musk was speaking or addressing the media and said that she sees more of him than any of his girlfriends.

Glamorous, gorgeous and intelligent and fiercely protective, Maye Musk always has her son’s best business interests at heart. She is the perfect spokesperson and public relations officer for her sometimes socially awkward son Elon.

Maye Musk is seen at every glamorous event from London to Dubai and Beijing - rubbing shoulders with the rich and powerful.

However, behind the scenes she can be considered as the most powerful woman in the world.

Maye Musk, the 76-year-old mother of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is known as a fashion model and nutritionist.

How is mom Maye’s father’s conservative ideals and the Technocracy movement influencing global decisions?

According to a recent interview with Errol Musk, on “Wide Awake Podcast” with Joshua Rubin, Maye’s father, Joshua Haldeman was a Canadian born white supremacist who left Canada to live in South Africa as the conservative ideologies of South Africa appealed to him.

Haldeman was known to be racist and anti-Semitic, choosing South Africa as a home for his family as it was the “last bastion of white Christian civilisation.”

Haldeman was a staunch believer in the Technocracy movement, a social movement active in the US and Canada in the 1930s which favoured technocracy as a system of government over representative democracy and concomitant partisan politics.

Technocracy relies on data, algorithms, and mathematical models to make decisions. They believe that rational and scientific management of resources can lead to greater efficiency and sustainability.

Maye as a media spokesperson

Maye Musk is her son’s unofficial media spokesperson - and she’s brilliant at it.

Seasoned TV journalists soften their stance in her company, and in interviews she always insists in her genteel voice that her son was left with “no alternative but to buy Twitter”, claiming that the social media platform was being paid by the FBI to block freedom of speech and the right to democracy.

She is a master at delivering the most conservative and hard-hitting political opinion in a demure and gracious tone that offends no-one, making her the perfect First Lady for the Republicans.

In a recent interview on Fox Business, she says she has met the whole Trump family and refers to them as "sweet" and "soft-spoken" and is looking forward to spending more time with them.

She went on to say that she is looking forward to spending more time with Melania Trump and getting to know her.

With an office in the White House and his DOGE initiative, Elon Musk has undoubtedly become one of the most powerful men in the world.

Maye on politics

Maye Musk says that she wasn’t particularly interested in politics but admits that she changed from being a liberal Democrat when the Biden administration and the White House “kept on investigating and suing Elon’s companies and putting obstacles in his way”, making her extremely angry.

She went on to say that she felt the world is a happier place with Trump and Elon being in the White House.

In a Fox Business interview, she also revealed that she sits in on all of Elon’s meetings; “I sit behind Elon, and I like to sit in on meetings, with Elon and Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Maye Musk also admitted that she no longer follows mainstream media such as CNN, dismissing their opinions and only gets her news from Fox News and X.

From following Maye Musk and understanding her upbringing it is clear that Elon Musk is greatly influenced by his mother - and she will continue to be an eloquent and glamorous spokesperson for the Republicans and Elon Musk.

Being aware of Maye’s influence on Elon Musk, it is understandable what has shaped his political ideals. Ultimately Maye Musk's political influence looks as if it might change global politics.

