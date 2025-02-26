New study reveals vaping may increase risk of dementia and heart disease

Health experts are now sounding the alarm, urging users to reconsider the potential long-term consequences of e-cigarette use.

Scientists are now cautioning the public , stating that prolonged vaping carries the same health dangers as smoking.

Experts believe that the high nicotine content in e-cigarettes raises heart rate and blood pressure, constricts blood vessels, and damages artery walls. These effects are known to increase the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases.

Unlike cigarettes, which require users to light up each time, vapes allow for continuous nicotine consumption, increasing the likelihood of addiction and prolonged exposure to harmful substances.

One worrying statistic is that around 8% of adult vapers have never smoked before , yet they are exposing themselves to the dangers of nicotine inhalation.

While e-cigarettes are often marketed as a safer option than traditional cigarettes , research indicates that they may pose an even greater threat.

A groundbreaking study has revealed that vaping may be even more harmful than traditional cigarettes, increasing the risk of dementia, heart disease, and organ failure.

Dr Maxime Boidin, a cardiac rehabilitation specialist and lead researcher, told The Mirror; “Smokers tend to go outside and smoke, and once a cigarette is finished they have to light up another to keep going.

“But with vapes, you just keep going and it's much harder to know how many puffs you've had. It’s much easier to vape continuously because you can do it in places where smoking might be less acceptable. What we have found is that the dangers for someone who keeps vaping are no different from smokers.”

While their long-term effects remain uncertain, doctors fear that vaping could lead to a surge in lung disease, dental problems, and even cancer in the coming decades, particularly among young people who started vaping early.

To assess the impact of vaping, researchers tracked volunteers with an average age of 27, all with similar fitness levels.

Participants underwent stress tests measuring blood vessel elasticity and blood flow to the brain. Prior to testing, they were required to refrain from vaping, smoking, and exercising for 12 hours, consuming only water.

One of the most striking findings came from the flow-mediated dilation (FMD) test, in which a cuff was placed on the arm to measure arterial expansion as blood flow increased.

Both smokers and vapers recorded flat readings, indicating damaged artery walls that were unable to dilate properly—a clear warning sign of future cardiovascular problems, according to Dr Boidin.

Another study, conducted last year in the US, tracked 175,000 adults and found that those who vaped were nearly 20% more likely to develop life-threatening conditions compared to non-users.

While damage to the airways and lungs remains the most commonly reported health issue, research has also revealed the negative effects of inhaling e-cigarette vapours on the immune and nervous systems.

Further testing demonstrated that both smokers and vapers exhibited impaired blood flow, putting them at risk of cognitive decline and conditions such as dementia.

Dr Boidin concluded: “When you put this mixture of metals and chemicals into your body, you can't expect nothing to happen. The only benefit of vaping is to help people quit smoking, but if they keep vaping, the result is going to be the same.”

As research continues to uncover the full extent of vaping’s health risks, experts are urging caution.

While e-cigarettes were initially introduced as a smoking cessation aid, they may be creating an entirely new public health crisis.

With mounting evidence pointing to severe long-term consequences, those who vape—especially non-smokers—may want to reconsider before it’s too late.

