Scientists link Covid vaccines to Epstein-Barr virus and a new syndrome that causes biological changes in the body

Researchers at Yale University are investigating a newly identified condition, called “post-vaccination syndrome” (PVS), which appears to be linked to mRNA Covid vaccines.

Those affected report symptoms such as brain fog, dizziness, tinnitus, and a reduced ability to exercise.

Some also display distinct biological markers, including unusual immune cell activity and traces of coronavirus proteins lingering in their blood long after vaccination.

One of the most concerning aspects of this syndrome is its potential connection to the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a common infection that typically remains dormant in the body.

The Yale study suggests that PVS may trigger a reactivation of this virus, which can lead to flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and nerve-related complications.

The research, while still in its early stages, has prompted calls for further investigation. Though the study has not yet been published in full, its findings suggest that post-vaccination syndrome warrants greater scientific scrutiny.

Uncovering the effects of post-vaccination syndrome

Yale immunologist Dr Akiko Iwasaki, one of the lead researchers, spoke to The Daily Mail, and explained the importance of continuing this work: “This work is still in its early stages, and we need to validate these findings. But this is giving us some hope that there may be something that we can use for diagnosis and treatment of PVS down the road.”

As part of their study, Iwasaki and her team examined blood samples from 42 individuals experiencing post-vaccination syndrome and 22 healthy individuals between December 2022 and November 2023.

They also analysed samples from 134 long Covid sufferers—since PVS symptoms overlap with long Covid—and another 134 vaccinated individuals who did not report any health concerns.

The findings revealed that both long Covid and PVS patients had signs of Epstein-Barr virus reactivation.

Given that over 90% of adults carry EBV in their system, the fact that it can resurface under certain conditions is not surprising. However, this research suggests that the immune system response following vaccination may, in some cases, be a trigger.

The role of spike proteins

Another discovery was that individuals with PVS had higher levels of Covid spike proteins in their blood—levels even higher than those found in long Covid patients. Persistent spike proteins are believed to contribute to long Covid symptoms by keeping the body’s immune system in a state of chronic inflammation.

Despite these findings, scientists caution that more extensive research is necessary. Researchers noted that much larger studies of very carefully defined and phenotyped individuals need to take place.

Dr Harlan Krumholz, co-senior author of the study, reinforced the need for ongoing investigation and in the Yale News stated; “It’s clear that some individuals are experiencing significant challenges after vaccination. Our responsibility as scientists and clinicians is to listen to their experiences, rigorously investigate the underlying causes, and seek ways to help.”

As the research continues, experts hope to gain a clearer understanding of PVS, how it develops, and whether effective treatments can be found.

