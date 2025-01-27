How far would you go to have lighter skin? Influencer admits to bleaching his skin with disinfectant
Mashie recently online revealed that he had 'whitened' his skin using hydrogen peroxide.
Influencer and software developer, Masheane Sefuthi, has left fans stunned after he admitted having bleached his skin using an unconventional method.
The Youtuber, who goes by Mashie online, revealed that he had 'whitened' his skin using hydrogen peroxide.
"No, I did not bleach my skin, I whitened it. Here is how: I used hydrogen peroxide that is 40% volume, and I mixed it with my lotion," he said showing the exact product he uses to moisturise his skin.
Sefuthi further stated that he mixed a cap of the hydrogen peroxide with the skin lotion and added glycerin for 'extra moisture'. He did the same to his toner.
In what appears to be advising his followers, the influencer showed himself applying the supposed concoction. However, Sefuthi warned that applying the solution to one's skin can prove dangerous.
Hydrogen peroxide, which is used as a disinfectant to clean wounds and whiten hair and teeth, lightens the skin through a process called capillary embolism. This is a condition in which blood does not flow to the capillaries, causing the skin to appear whiter than the surrounding region.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), contact with concentrated liquids can lead to serious skin burns and blisters. "Hydrogen peroxide is corrosive to skin, eyes, and mucous membranes at high concentrations," said the organisation.
Skin bleaching is not a new phenomenon, with media personalities like Khanyi Mbau having spoken openly about it.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised skin bleaching as a public health problem on the African continent. Despite the detrimental side effects, people continue to bleach their skin
Skin bleaching for cosmetic purposes is also reportedly most common among African women. "Skin bleaching has been associated with several adverse health effects such as dermatitis, steroid acne, discolouration, changes in skin thickness, inflammatory disorders, and conditions such as mercury poisoning, nephrotic syndrome, and exogenous ochronosis.
"Studies have shown that people with bleached skin have slower wound healing due to thinner skin layers, delayed skin regrowth, reduced tissue support, and impaired tissue formation. It increases the likelihood of wound infection."
