How far would you go to have lighter skin? Influencer admits to bleaching his skin with disinfectant

Influencer and software developer, Masheane Sefuthi, has left fans stunned after he admitted having bleached his skin using an unconventional method.

The Youtuber, who goes by Mashie online, revealed that he had 'whitened' his skin using hydrogen peroxide.

"No, I did not bleach my skin, I whitened it. Here is how: I used hydrogen peroxide that is 40% volume, and I mixed it with my lotion," he said showing the exact product he uses to moisturise his skin.

Sefuthi further stated that he mixed a cap of the hydrogen peroxide with the skin lotion and added glycerin for 'extra moisture'. He did the same to his toner.

In what appears to be advising his followers, the influencer showed himself applying the supposed concoction. However, Sefuthi warned that applying the solution to one's skin can prove dangerous.