Urgent diphtheria alert: Rising cases in South Africa demand attention

Diphtheria is a severe bacterial illness that often affects the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

Toxic Corynebacterium diphtheriae (C. diphtheriae) was found in 40 people across the country from January 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, said the organisation.

The NICD said its symptoms include: "A sore throat, low-grade fever, a sticky membrane in the nose, throat, tonsils, or larynx, which is greyish white in colour and enlarged glands in the neck (bull neck)."

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has issued an alert on respiratory diphtheria that has been present since 2024.

Additionally, 20 people tested positive for respiratory diphtheria and 20 were asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) carriers, following contact tracing.

"Since November 11, 2024, there has been a marked increase in C cases in the Western Cape Province with 12 respiratory diphtheria cases and 12 asymptomatic contacts testing positive for toxigenic C. diphtheriae. All cases were residing in the City of Cape Town," the NICD added.

In December 2024, over 300 people living in the Philippi farmlands were tested for diphtheria following the death of an old woman in the Riemvasmaak informal community the previous week.

"The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness is calling for vigilance and appealing to residents not to panic after three laboratory-confirmed cases of the diphtheria disease were recently identified in the Cape metropole district," said Western Cape Health Department spokesperson, Byron La Hoe.

Fortunately, respiratory diphtheria is preventable through immunisation with a vaccine.

"Treatment includes antibiotics (azithromycin or penicillin) to clear the organism from the throat and prevent onward transmission and diphtheria anti-toxin (DAT)."

The NICD emphasised that administering DAT as soon as possible can save lives and should not be postponed in any circumstances.

DAT is accessible in South Africa through provincial pharmacies, although supplies are limited. Clinicians and chemists should acquire a source of DAT and establish emergency supply lines, it said..

For advice, people have been advised contact the NICD doctor-on-call at 080 021 2552. The NICD doctor on call can connect practitioners with infectious disease experts to discuss specific cases as required.

