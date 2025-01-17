In the clip, a woman who is recording is heard pleading with the nurse to get her blood pressure range tested. She is heard claiming that she had arrived at the hospital hours back and had not been helped.
A video of a South African nurse allegedly refusing to assist a Zimbabwean patient in a medical facility in Johannesburg, Gauteng has gone viral on social media.
"They say you must write me a transfer, but you refuse ... I can't wait anymore. Let me go to the doctor, please," the woman says.
However, the nurse argues that the woman had refused assistance. The situation escalates quickly, and the foul-mouthed healthcare professional drops some 'f bombs' onto the patient.
"I won't write you a transfer. Shout as much as you want. Let everyone hear you. Take a picture, here I am. Sue me, post me, I'll sue the f*ck out of you," the nurse yells.
When others at the facility ask what happened, the patient claims that the nurse saw her but refused to attend to her.
She follows the nurse and tells her that she was told to take a reading of her blood pressure, but the nurse refuses.
The post has garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens saying the nurse is xenophobic while others proclaim their support for her.
"We need to protect this nurse at all costs. What a patriot," an X user commented.
Another added that the nation's nurses do not work for Zimbabwean nationals.
"We will defend this nurse as she reclaims our healthcare system. We must deny every foreigner access to public healthcare. Aluta. They must go to Cyril Ramaphosa for treatment."
However, Section 4(3) of the National Health Act provides for certain free health care services for people who do not have medical aid, even if they are not South African.
"It does not limit access to these services based on nationality or immigration status, meaning that these services are available to all, South African and not; documented and not," explained the South African Depression and Anxiety and Group (Sadag).
Furthermore, the Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented migrants from Southern African Development Community (SADC) states, including Lesotho, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, who require hospital treatment, should be treated like South African residents.
Another X user responded to the post, saying this kind of treatment is not unique to foreign nationals.
"These nurses treat everyone like this. Y'all remember a young girl died because they didn't help her when she was raped? Anyone who finds this amusing is pathetic. You're an enabler of bad behavior. If there are rules on treating immigrants, she needs to know and follow them."
IOL