In the clip, a woman who is recording is heard pleading with the nurse to get her blood pressure range tested. She is heard claiming that she had arrived at the hospital hours back and had not been helped.

A video of a South African nurse allegedly refusing to assist a Zimbabwean patient in a medical facility in Johannesburg, Gauteng has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a woman who is recording is heard pleading with the nurse to get her blood pressure range tested. She is heard claiming that she had arrived at the hospital hours back and had not been helped.

"They say you must write me a transfer, but you refuse ... I can't wait anymore. Let me go to the doctor, please," the woman says.

However, the nurse argues that the woman had refused assistance. The situation escalates quickly, and the foul-mouthed healthcare professional drops some 'f bombs' onto the patient.

"I won't write you a transfer. Shout as much as you want. Let everyone hear you. Take a picture, here I am. Sue me, post me, I'll sue the f*ck out of you," the nurse yells.

When others at the facility ask what happened, the patient claims that the nurse saw her but refused to attend to her.

She follows the nurse and tells her that she was told to take a reading of her blood pressure, but the nurse refuses.