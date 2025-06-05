Stellenbosch wine made by all-women team wins ‘Best Cabernet Sauvignon in the World’
Mosima Mabelebele, Debbie Thompson and Yolande van Staden have made history by winning the prestigious ‘Best International Cabernet Sauvignon’ award at the 2025 International Wine Challenge.
Devon Valley in Stellenbosch has been cultivating vines on the slopes of the valley since the 18th century.
Perched at the top of Devon Valley, Le Grand Domaine’s vineyards overlook the Stellenbosch mountains.
At the 2025 International Wine Challenge (IWC), hosted in London, one of the most respected wine competitions worldwide, Le Grand Domaine was awarded the “Best International Cabernet Sauvignon” for its Le Grand Vin de Stellenbosch “La Grande Sélection” Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 vintage.
The South African wine was up against international contenders from renowned regions including Bordeaux, Napa and Australia.
Debbie Thompson and the 2025 Harvest team.
Judges described it as: “Dense, youthful colour. Cassis, blackcurrant, leafy black pepper and bouquet garni. Savoury, graphite lead, dark fruits with tar and mulberries over a tight, restrained, dry, lightly spiced finish.”
“The IWC award is a powerful endorsement of what we’re quietly accomplishing at Le Grand Domaine,” says winemaker Debbie Thompson, who joined the winery in 2020.
“This wine speaks of place, patience and the work that happens every day in the vineyard and cellar. It’s a proud moment, not just for us, our team but for the broader South African wine community.”
Bernard Fontannaz, owner and founder of Le Grand Domaine says; “We are very pleased with this outstanding result, as well as, our “Women Power Team” in the cellar - Debbie, Yolande and Mosima who work their daily magic with a smile!.
With the 2025 IWC trophies, Le Grand Domaine joins the ranks of the world’s leading Cabernet Sauvignon producers, a reflection of the vineyards and terroir, as well as, the team behind the wine.
