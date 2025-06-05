Stellenbosch wine made by all-women team wins ‘Best Cabernet Sauvignon in the World’

Mosima Mabelebele, Debbie Thompson and Yolande van Staden have made history by winning the prestigious ‘Best International Cabernet Sauvignon’ award at the 2025 International Wine Challenge.

Devon Valley in Stellenbosch has been cultivating vines on the slopes of the valley since the 18th century.

Perched at the top of Devon Valley, Le Grand Domaine’s vineyards overlook the Stellenbosch mountains.

At the 2025 International Wine Challenge (IWC), hosted in London, one of the most respected wine competitions worldwide, Le Grand Domaine was awarded the “Best International Cabernet Sauvignon” for its Le Grand Vin de Stellenbosch “La Grande Sélection” Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 vintage.

The South African wine was up against international contenders from renowned regions including Bordeaux, Napa and Australia.