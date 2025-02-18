'I left Zanzou in 2023!' Former boss Katlego Malatji shocked by torture scandal videos

The SAPS have launched a manhunt for eight suspects behind alleged Zanzou nightclub violent videos. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Katlego Malatji, the lawyer-cum-businessman, and former owner of the controversial Pretoria nightclub, Zanzou, says he left the business in July 2023 and has no knowledge about the shocking scenes of torture, violence and potential human rights violations which have been since in videos since Monday night. Malatji is a known name in the entertainment industry, having co-founded the popular HomeComing Events in 2008. He has spoken out on social media after he was linked to Zanzou, where videos of young male patrons being beaten while naked, forced to insert bottles in their private parts, masturbate and were being violently waterboarded, went viral on Monday night after a bouncer called Pablo blew the lid over the incidences which appear to have taken place in January 2023. Malatji has distanced himself from Zanzou, saying he resigned in July 2023, while he also resigned as a chief executive of HomeComing Events in 2021, although he remained as a shareholder of that company. The harrowing and shocking videos showing extreme violence, potential human rights violations and torture, purportedly perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers have hogged headlines and social media timelines since Monday night.

Social media investigators have been on a mission to get to the bottom of who is behind Zanzou and have been taking to task, the publicly known associates of the establishment. The Zanzou establishment was run by Malatji and his business partner, Neo Moela. Another businessman linked to Zanzou, club owner Stephane Cohen, said in a statement that he was not the owner of the nightclub, he admitted he had previously been a "silent strategic partner" many years ago. In a tweet shared on Tuesday, Malatji said he formally left the ZanZou business in July 2023, sharing screenshots of an email to his business partner Moela, detailing the reasons leading to his exit. “I have exercised no control in the business since the end of 2021 and formally left the business in 2023,” he wrote in his caption on X.

The emails dated July 5, 2023, provide an account of Malatji’s decision to terminate his partnership with ZanZou and request for a payout of his shares. A seemingly frustrated Malatji explained that he had tried numerous times to have a sit down with Moela to resolve matters around labour compliance, strategic planning, transparency, an improved work culture and better pay for employees among other matters. Parts of the emails were redacted, but he said in part: "Not only have you picked and chosen what you answer to and when, you have equally treated me with great disdain and disrespect in favour (redacted), with whom you have made business decisions to my exclusion. "Until today, I have no idea what the (redacted) exposure or anything really of Zanzou is as you have run it like your personal company wherein I receive money and information at your leisure and choosing," the emails from Malatji read in part, detailing that he would resign as a director and wished to be removed from all bank accounts and on the CIPC website.

However, company records for the ZOOLIDA entreprise on the CIPC website - which shares the exact address and location of the Zanzou nightclub, showed that Malatji and Moela remained active directors of the company. IOL understands that the matter relating to the records on the CIPC website was being attended to by Malatji's legal team and that he had signed and issued the company with the necessary removal documents when he conveyed his intention to resign in July 2023.

In other tweets, Malatji said categorically that: "For the avoidance of doubt, I have never witnessed or been present for any assault of that nature and would have never allowed it to happen," he said in response to a user on X. He also added that "without a shadow of doubt," he would not be implicated in the Zanzou saga as he had no knowledge or part in the events documented on video, "I can imagine there is a great inclination to see me held accountable for things I had no knowledge of or part in but there needs to come a time where the truth is sufficient, even if it does not correlate with a desired narrative," said Malatji. Cohen distances himself from Zanzou Cohen, who has been linked to running a number of nightclubs and restaurants in Pretoria and Joburg, said he would be taking legal action against those linking him to Zanzou. "Recent public statements and protests have amplified misinformation about my involvement with Zanzou as well as my image being used recklessly, fueling anger and misinformation that is now spilling over into calls for my arrest. "While I understand the anger and demand for justice, it is crucial that these discussions remain rooted in truth. False claims do not bring justice-they only divert attention from the real perpetrators," he said. Cohen called on advocacy groups to ensure their calls for accountability are based on facts, rather than assumptions. "Misinformation can have serious consequences, not just for individuals but for the pursuit of true justice. Let me be clear: I had no knowledge of or involvement in the management of Zanzou nightclub. "I strongly condemn the acts of violence depicted in the videos. I stand with the victims and encourage them to seek justice. I will not stand by while false allegations put my safety, reputation, and livelihood at risk," he said. "Defamation is not activism, and misidentifying individuals does not bring justice—it undermines it.I urge the media, public figures, and all South Africans to be mindful of the power of their words. "In moments of public outrage, we must think before we speak, verify before we share, and demand truth alongside justice," said Cohen, adding that his legal team would issue formal legal notices to those spreading misinformation about him. HomeComing Events distances itself from Zanzou Malatji co-founded HomeComing Events in 2008 as a fully black-owned company that specializes in event organisation, consultancy, sponsorship procurement, brand management and activations, marketing and lifestyle solutions. Their events became part of the youth urban culture and continue to be well attended. HomeComing Events released a statement distancing themselves from the shocking violent videos and clarified the relationship between the two entities.

“The directors of ZanZou were removed as directors of HCE in 2024 owning to various concerns around the operational relationships between the two entities. “While Katlego Malatji remains as an active shareholder in HCE, he relinquished his shareholding and directorship in ZanZou in June 2024,” read the statement from HomeComing Events. As the country continues to reel from collective shock from the de-humanizing videos of patrons being beaten while naked, forced to insert bottles in their private parts and acts of torture such as waterboarding, Malatji says he had no part to play in the events captured on video and had left the business by that time. “I have exercised no control in the business since the end of 2021 and formally left the business in 2023,” he wrote in his caption on X.

Police have launched a manhunt for eight suspects after the video went viral on Monday night. At least three of the victims have opened cases at the Brooklyn Police Station. The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations—including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder—show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

