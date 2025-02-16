How soaring food prices challenge South Africans relying on social grants

Millions of South Africans rely on social grants to survive, but with the soaring cost of food and other essentials, many find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

The rising price of the basic food basket means that even the most essential items are out of reach for those who depend on these grants. As costs continue to climb, families are forced to make difficult choices - often sacrificing nutrition, healthcare, or education just to get by.

The cost of survival: A look at social grants vs. living costs

For many grant recipients, the numbers simply don’t add up. The Older Person’s Grant and the Disability Grant each provide R2,100 per month for single beneficiaries, while the Child Support Grant offers just R480 per child.

Meanwhile, the cost of an average food basket in South Africa has now reached R5,433.70 per month, which is R3,333 more than the amount received by those on social grants.

Even for those earning the minimum wage of R4,606 per month, this figure is still out of reach, leaving millions in a financial crisis.

How food prices have skyrocketed

According to the January 2025 Household Affordability Index, the cost of an average food basket has risen by R50.32 in just one month and by R108.84 compared to the previous year.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) has reported that 31 out of 44 tracked food items have increased in price. These continuous increases make it almost impossible for grant recipients to afford basic foodstuffs, let alone cover additional household expenses such as electricity, transport, and healthcare.

Changing spending patterns and inflation’s impact

Inflation does not only affect food prices. The cost of education, healthcare, and essential household goods is also on the rise. The revised inflation basket from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), now includes new spending categories such as e-hailing services, school transport, and load-shedding essentials like gas cylinders and candles.

While these additions reflect the changing reality of South African households, they also highlight how difficult it has become for low-income families to afford necessities.

Can healthy eating still be affordable?

With food prices climbing, many South Africans are turning to cheaper, often less nutritious options just to fill their stomachs. However, there are still ways to eat healthily on a small budget: