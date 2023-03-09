Husband says ‘epidural is a luxury’ and refuses to help pay medical bills

The woman asked the internet if she was being ‘the a**hole’ for expecting him to pay for some of the costs. Picture: Jimmy Conover/Pexels

Listen, giving birth is no joke, and it doesn’t hurt – literally, to opt for the epidural.

A 32-year-old mom shared her dilemma on Reddit after her husband refused to split the medical bill, which was up to $8 000 (about R148 900).

Surely this baby wasn’t made alone, it takes two to tango! The woman asked the internet if she was being ‘the a**hole’ for expecting him to pay for some of the costs.

‘’I planned to go for a natural birth up until I hit the 24-hour mark of labour, I caved and got the epidural,’’ she wrote. ‘’My husband had no problem with it and even encouraged it. When the bill came he brought it to me to pay.’’

That’s not even the cherry on the cake, she further wrote: ‘’He said: ‘you’re the one that couldn’t hold out for a few more hours and jacked up the bill ...’’

The woman wrote that she was shocked at the response of her husband but he explained that she wanted the luxury way of giving birth so she should have to pay for it. Picture: Jonas Leupe/Pexels

This man will have every momma give him the hiding he deserves, the disrespect! Unless you’ve experienced labour pains and giving birth I don’t think you’re in the position to judge.

What happened to togetherness? No?

The “luxuries” the 34-year-old speaks of include an epidural, lactation consultant, nursery fee, post-partum supplies, blood tests and hospital food. So everything you need in order to give birth. What did he expect? A barn birth in the back of Uncle Jim’s farm?

The woman tried to settle the situation but he just got worse and called her a “princess” for expecting him to pay for the “extra add-ons”.

He just sounds like a bully but, sadly, she eventually paid the entire bill; two to tango sis, it takes two to tango.