7-year-old boy and younger sister drive mom’s car to McDonald’s for a Happy Meal

A 7-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister took their mother’s SUV on a 14-kilometre adventure to McDonald's for a Happy Meal.

A 7-year-old boy took his mother’s SUV on a 14-kilometre drive with his 5-year-old sister in tow — all because they wanted a McDonald’s breakfast.

The incident unfolded on the morning of 27 April in Utah, where local police received a report around 8 a.m. about a vehicle being driven recklessly. Officers didn’t immediately pursue the car after a witness reported that “the driver appeared to be a young child,” according to ABC4.

Eventually, the white SUV came to a halt after mounting a parking strip. When officers approached the vehicle, they were stunned to find two young children inside — a 7-year-old boy at the wheel, and his younger sister in the passenger seat. Neither child was injured.

It turned out the siblings had managed to travel 14 kilometres from their home, determined to reach McDonald’s with cash in hand for Happy Meals.