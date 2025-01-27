South African pupils granted 'special' holiday week in 2025 school calendar this April/May

The 2025 school calendar includes an additional special holiday week for teachers and pupils.

Pupils and teachers in South African schools have been rewarded with a "special" week off school next week.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the 2025 school calendar includes a ‘special’ holiday week coming up after the Easter long weekend. The pupils will have a break off school as the country observes the Easter long weekend.

Pupils and teachers will return to school on April 22 until Friday, April 25. However, from April 28 to 30, the department has declared three additional school holidays, granting an extra week off school for teachers and pupils.

This is the week of April 28 (public holiday to observe Freedom Day, which falls on a Sunday this year) to May 2. Schools are expected to return on Monday, May 5.

The 2025 calendar includes 27 school holidays, up from 25 in 2024, with fewer holidays than the 32 in 2023 and 33 in 2022.

The 2025 school calendar for public schools will run as follows:

Term 1:

Schools start: 15 January 2025

Schools close: 28 March 2025

Public holidays: Human Rights Day (21 March 2025)

School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025

Term 2:

Schools start: 8 April 2025

Schools close: 17 June 2025

Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025)

Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025

School holidays: 27 June to 21 July 2025

Term 3:

Schools start: 22 July 2025

Schools close: 3 October 2025

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025)

School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025

Term 4:

Schools start: 13 October 2025

Schools close: 10 December 2025

Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025

The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) has confirmed that that independent schools will have fewer school days than public schools, starting on 15 January 2025 and ending on 3 December.

