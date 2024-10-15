WATCH: This little boy had an unforgettable Checkers Sixty60-themed birthday party

Who would have thought that a delivery service would make such a huge impression on a little boy? The Checkers Sixty60 delivery service has become hugely popular with adults because all you have to do is put through an order and within the hour your groceries are on your doorstep.

While the adults are clearly loving the service, it seems kids are loving it too, but not for the same reasons the parents are.

Since the giant retail store launched their range of mini trolleys, delivery bikes and onesies, kids have become obsessed with the brand.

This little boy is one of those kids. He loves the concept so much that he asked for a Checkers Sixty60-themed birthday party.

While the mom admittedly wasn’t keen on the idea at first, she ended up throwing the boy an amazing party.

The set-up was everything any Checkers Sixty60 kid could possibly dream of.

From the balloons to the table setting everything was Checkers Sixty60 inspired.

If the party itself wasn’t great enough, the mom even organised that the little boy’s favourite delivery driver, who he refers to as “Oom Checkers” comes to sing Happy Birthday to him.

The mom captured the surprise and posted it on TikTok. While one would think that the boy would be happy with his lovely surprise, he was in fact too shy to head outside and meet the driver.

South Africans love a feel-good story and couldn’t get enough of how this mom made her son’s birthday wish come true.

“This is so cute! Checkers should hire your little man as mascot,” wrote one person.

Another viewer said: “I think this is the most adorable thing I’ve seen all year.”

“Love it when parents go all out for their kids. This is so cute!” commented another viewer.

“My son would have loved this so much! I might be obsessed with Checkers Sixty60 so we get deliveries quite often. He always wants to show Mr. Checkers his scooter,” said another mom.

IOL Lifestyle