Istina: Woman goes to London to work and comes back to her nanny and husband having affair

A return trip from overseas left a woman in shock when she realised that her husband had begun a relationship with her nanny.

In her late 30s, the career-driven woman remembered that she had always wanted to work overseas.

"We were happy and met at work and we eventually had two kids. Everything was going smoothly. Kumnandi (it was good). It felt like a holiday every day," she quoted Mandisa.

The storyteller said the woman was Mandisa who requested to have her full name be withheld. Mandisa excelled in academics and got a great job. In seeking to reach the next phase of her life, she met a man, got married but unfortunately did not live happily ever after .

South African YouTuber Tinyik Tshabalala, known online as MsTee, spillled the tea of a shocking story of betrayal and heartbreak that left a woman in doubt about her self-worth as a human.

When the opportunity came, she jumped at it. But her husband was hesitant and begged her not to go, saying the move and distance would negatively impact their relationship. She assured the husband that their nanny would be there to help take care of the children.

"She was younger than her as they wanted someone who had energy to keep up with the kids."

The couple had a conversation, and they came to a resolution. She left for England. "In the beginning, everything was going according to plan, I would video call him and the kids," she said.

However, the distance eventually started to take a toll on the couple. They tried to work around the issues but Mandisa was not able to come home as much as she wanted.

Subsequently, the children became closer to the nanny, Mandisa said. Her husband reportedly kept begging her to come back. However, she got the shock of her life when her husband had moved on with the nanny.

"They were not married but living as wife and husband."

