Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally had an unexpected star – Elon Musk’s young son, “Little X"
The four-year-old surprised the crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC by following his father onto the stage.
X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed “X,” was born on 4 May 2020 to Musk and Canadian musician Grimes. Originally named X Æ A-12, it was later changed to X Æ A-Xii.
Despite his parents’ fame, X is rarely seen in public, making this appearance even more surprising.
As Musk addressed the crowd of 20,000, X ran onto stage, much to his father’s amusement. “Sorry, Little X followed me up here. He’s very excited to be part of this,” Musk told the audience with a smile.
Wearing a red jumper and holding a US Secret Service badge, X waved and jumped around, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd. He danced and waved as his father addressed the crowd, stealing the spotlight.
Trump joined in the fun, calling X a “smart kid” and praising the boy’s energy.
Videos of the moment quickly went viral, with millions of views within hours.
For a short time, the rally turned into a light-hearted family moment, with X proving that even Elon Musk and Donald Trump can be upstaged.
Musk and Grimes also have a daughter named Y, born in December 2021, whose name they had to change from "?" to Y or Why, because they were not allowed to use the question mark symbol.
