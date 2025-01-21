Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally had an unexpected star – Elon Musk’s young son, “Little X.”

The four-year-old surprised the crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC by following his father onto the stage.

X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed “X,” was born on 4 May 2020 to Musk and Canadian musician Grimes. Originally named X Æ A-12, it was later changed to X Æ A-Xii.

Despite his parents’ fame, X is rarely seen in public, making this appearance even more surprising.

As Musk addressed the crowd of 20,000, X ran onto stage, much to his father’s amusement. “Sorry, Little X followed me up here. He’s very excited to be part of this,” Musk told the audience with a smile.