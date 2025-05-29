Slovakia allows culled bears to end up on plates

Slovakia has allowed the consumption of the meat from a number of brown bears it plans to cull.

The Slovak government has decided to allow the consumption of brown bear meat, angering environmentalists who this week slammed the move as absurd and giving a boost to poachers.

Slovakia's nationalist government last month approved the culling of 350 bears, citing danger posed to people and a steady increase in bear population.

Filip Kuffa, a state secretary at the environment ministry, said on Facebook this week the state would offer culled animals for resale "because bear meat is edible".

Brown bears are protected in Europe, but there are exemptions on shooting and several countries including Slovenia also allow bear meat consumption.Kuffa said bear meat must have a certificate before it hits the market, proving that the animal was hunted in compliance with an exemption from protection.

Environmentalist Marian Hletko said the decision was "absurd" as the meat will be offered by the environment ministry's organisations."

The organisations designed to protect nature will turn into state-run butcheries offering the meat of protected animals," said Hletko, from the We Are Forest initiative.

He added it would also boost poaching as "when the state signals it is not interested in protecting bears, poachers will be less worried about potential sanctions".

The government declared a state of emergency in most Slovak districts in April over "undesirable" bear presence, following deadly attacks.

"We can't live in a country where people are afraid to go to the woods," said Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The Slovak parliament already eased the rules for bear culling in May 2024, allowing exemptions in several districts. But the country must follow an EU directive that allows culling only of problem bears damaging property or attacking people, and only if there is no other solution.

Hletko said that a record-high 92 bears were shot in the EU member country of 5.4 million people in 2024, while another 52 died in car accidents or were killed by poachers.

Environment Minister Tomas Taraba recently said the Slovak bear population exceeded 1 300 animals. | AFP