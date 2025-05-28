Rescued bear cub raised by humans dressed as bears

The bear cub was bottle-fed after he arrived at the wildlife center. Image: San Diego Humane Society

Sydney Page A tiny black bear cub was crying alone in the California woods, his mother nowhere in sight. He was less than two months old and weighed about one and a half kilograms. Campers in Los Padres National Forest found the baby bear on April 12 and the camp grounds host reported him to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Initially, biologists monitored the environment, with the hope that the cub’s mother would return - but she did not. The cub couldn’t survive on his own in the wild, so he was brought to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. When he arrived, the cub was “extremely fragile,” said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at the center. “After going several days without nutrition, it was touch-and-go at first.”

Now, though, just over five weeks since he was rescued, the cub is thriving. He has gained nearly 5kgs and has reached several developmental milestones - including learning to climb. The cub is the youngest black bear cub San Diego Humane Society has cared for. “I’m really proud of everyone here and what we’ve accomplished with this little cub,” Welch said. She and other staff at the wildlife center have spent the past few weeks feeding the cub multiple times a day and sometimes overnight. They also engage him in targeted activities to ensure the cub is learning survival skills. The goal is to release him back into the wild in about a year.

“For the most part, by a year, a bear cub should be able to be fine on their own,” Welch said. “At that point, they’ve learned all the things they need to learn.” When staff interact with the cub, they are usually garbed head-to-toe in a bear costume. They wear a bear mask and an oversize fur coat, as well as leather gloves. They also rub black-bear-scented hay they got from a local sanctuary all over.

A staff member wears a bear costume while interacting with the cub. Image: San Diego Humane Society

“We don’t want him touching our skin at all,” Welch said, explaining that they are trying to prevent the cub from forming bonds with humans, which would disrupt his natural instincts and make it more difficult for him to survive in the wild. “He never sees us as humans.” “We’re dedicated to doing whatever we have to do to keep him wild,” she said. Indeed, beyond their bear costumes, staff have also created two habitats for the cub - one inside and one enclosed outside - that mimic the wilderness. They’ve built climbing structures made from natural trees, and they’ve covered the environments with leaf litter, dirt and branches. They also place stuffed bears around the habitat. The cub often cuddles up with the large one.

“It’s his surrogate mama,” Welch said. “He would lay with her instead of laying out in the open and being exposed.” The cub has reached several development markers. He has learned how to explore his habitat, dig through dirt to get insects, find shelter and make a nest. Welch said the cub is very playful, and he has learned to keep himself busy when they’re not there to entertain him.

The cub climbing up on the large stuffed bear. Image: San Diego Humane Society

“Being able to entertain himself and play and explore is a milestone that’s really important,” Welch said. The cub has also recently made the switch from liquid to solid foods. He’s a big fan of fruit, and he also eats insects - meal worms, beetles and crickets - as well as kibble and willow leaves. “He will sample just about anything we give him,” said Welch, adding that they also give him a specialized formula that contains similar components to his mother’s milk. Staff also hide acorns around the cub’s rooms for him to locate and eat.

“He uses his nose to go find them,” Welch said. “It’s pretty amazing how quickly he learns, and you can see him processing it when he’s learning something new. He’s very thoughtful.” Welch said the risk of the bear being a danger to staff is very low, given his age and size. If he starts interacting with them more than he should, “we redirect him a lot with the stuffed animals, or the other things in his habitat,” she said. “Sometimes you can just show him a tree branch and shake the leaves a little bit and his whole focus will be on that.”

A costumed staff member sitting with the cub. Image: San Diego Humane Society