'Poor' local fare is the cardinals' favourite

Arlu outside the Vatican where the cardinals enjoy humble meals like Spaghetti carbonara and veal chops. Image: Supplied

Whether chomping on local fare such as pasta carbonara or veal cutlets wrapped in ham, Catholic cardinals, who are meeting in the Vatican this week to prepare for the conclave, have "simple" tastes, local restauranteurs say. A few steps from St Peter's Basilica, where tourists pack into typical Roman restaurants and tacky souvenir shops, Federica Gianmaria waited Tuesday to welcome her first lunchtime customers. "We've been here for 60 years, this was my grandmother's" restaurant, the 35-year-old said, standing in front of the glass-covered terrace of Arlu. "The cardinals saw me grow up, you could say," she added. "They come here not just because you eat well, at least that's what I hope, but also because we've created a friendly relationship, like a family." She says she even hugs the cardinals when they come to dine.

The carbonara - pasta made from fatty cured pork, hard pecorino cheese and eggs - at Arlu is a favourite. Image: Instagram

And like the late Pope Francis, they have simple tastes, enjoying typically Roman staples like saltimbocca - the veal cutlets whose name literally means "jumps into the mouth" - burrata cheese, and pasta with the carbonara sauce made from fatty cured pork, hard pecorino cheese and eggs. Just a few metres away, "Il Papalino" - which means "one who supports the pope" - offers the so-called "Princes of the Church" a more discreet dining environment in a back room away from the crowds. "We have them all year round. There's one in particular who is a regular, but I can't name names because discretion is the characteristic of this establishment," said Anna Maria Scialanga, who runs the family business with her husband.

Il Papalino offers the cardinals a private dining room at the back. Image: Tripadvisor

"On the whole, they never stay in the first room... They have to be tucked away," added the 55-year-old. "They eat very simple fare, they eat our typical Roman cuisine," which is "poor", she added. Such dishes include pasta with "amatriciana" (tomato, pecorino and pork jowl), "gricia" (pecorino, black pepper and smoke pork jowl), or "carbonara" sauces. "For their second course, they take Roman saltimbocca, normally, tripe or oxtail."

Benito Cannizzaro, who runs the Marcantonio pizzeria in via Borgo Pio, complained that business has slowed since the pope died on April 21, despite scores of cardinals flocking to the Vatican for the conclave to elect the new pontiff. "Normally, we have a lot of cardinals but not these days. There are too many journalists around and they don't come out," said Cannizzaro, before turning his attention to two tourists who had stopped to look at the restaurant's menu. Like most visitors and locals in Rome, cardinals cannot resist an ice cream -- at least that is what the photos on the walls of the "L'Arena del Gelato" store suggest.

The cardinals are fond of ice-cream and often frequent "L'Arena del Gelato which created a dolce de leche ice-cream in honour of Pope Francis. Image: Tripadvisor