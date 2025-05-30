Overwhelmed cops an insult to victims of crime

South Africa's criminal justice system stands at a perilous crossroads. With a staggering 1.9 million case dockets languishing in police files, and detectives reportedly burdened with up to 500 dockets each, the system has become paralysed. It is overwhelmed by sheer weight of volume and under-resourced in capacity.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu rightly described the backlog as ''untenable'', but his words alone will offer little comfort to the victims of crime whose already laborious path to justice is indefinitely delayed.

The figures speak of a systemic collapse. Only 15.1% of SAPS personnel are assigned to detective duties - far below the already inadequate 20% target. Compounding the crisis is the concerning lack of experience among new recruits, many of whom are thrust into detective roles without sufficient training or mentorship. In provinces like Limpopo and the Northern Cape, shortages of up to 38% worsen an already bleak picture.

For victims of violent crime - rape, murder, domestic violence - the delays add insult to their injuries. Years can pass without resolution, while criminals roam free. The ripple effects of this dysfunction extend beyond policing, eroding public trust in the state and overburdening the National Prosecuting Authority, which is left to carry the weight of poor investigations.

Urgent interventions are non-negotiable. First, the SAPS must accelerate the training and deployment of competent detectives, not through token projects, but through sustained investment and oversight. A national detective academy, in partnership with forensic and legal experts, should be established.

Secondly, SAPS must reintroduce experienced former detectives, with competitive incentives to counter the push factors of low morale and poor conditions.

Finally, uniformed officers can be leveraged for minor casework support, allowing detectives to focus on serious and violent crimes.

The justice system's credibility hinges on its ability to deliver swift, effective outcomes. Until the detective crisis is resolved, the promise of justice will remain hollow - and victims will continue to suffer in silence, being victimised further by the system designed to give them redress.