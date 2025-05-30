Louis-Harvey loves his food and visits to market

Our plucky winner this month is 8-year-old Louis-Harvey, a miniature Yorkie from Reservoir Hills. Image: Supplied

Meet the winner and finalists in the Independent on Saturday’s March Pet of the Month competition. This month it’s Louis-Harvey, an 8-year-old miniature Yorkshire terrier who scoops the prize. While small in stature, Louis-Harvey displays a big personality. He is a foodie and loves being outdoors.

His mother says: “He is a healthy eater and loves his strawberries, blueberries and apples. He enjoys his squeaky toys, and he loves going to the flea markets and any outdoor space, especially his walks by the ocean. “He has his own little closet and has lots of lovely clothing which he wears according to seasons.” Louis-Harvey wins an exciting new prize open to all pet winners this year – an exclusive photoshoot from pet photographer Tilanie Grote worth R1 500.

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected] Prize: Winners will receive a photoshoot from pet photographer Tilanie Grote worth worth R1 500.

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Our next Pet of the Month feature will be published on June 28. Entries close on June 22 at midday. The competition will run until February 2026. An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month. Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on our Facebook page

Duke, a five-year-old Labrador from Glenwood, guards his stick Image: Supplied

Bodhi, a one-year-old Yorkie is sitting pretty on Durban's Berea. Image: Supplied

Lukha, an 11-month-old, Jack Russell from Chatsworth plays with his giant ball. Image: Supplied

Simba, a one-year-old golden retriever says hello over the fence from Midrand. Image: Supplied

Romeo Gulzar, a six-year-old Pomeranian from Clare Estate, leaves mom a message. Image: Supplied

Snoopy, a 5-year-old German shepherd from Chatsworth is on a secret assignment. Image: Supplied

Ten-month-old Nunubaja from KwaDukuza shows his true English bulldog determination Image: Supplied

The grand dame from Kloof, 14-year-old Staffie Haley takes a nap with her toys. Image: supplied

Birthday boy Hail, a rednose pitbull from Queensburgh, turns one. Image: Supplied

Charlie, the young Jack Russell from Shallcross, gets up to mischief. Image: Supplied