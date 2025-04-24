Our winner Zeke is an adorable little cuddle bunny from Westville.

Zeke wins an exciting new prize open to all pet winners this year - an exclusive photoshoot from pet photographer Tilanie Grote worth R1 500.

Zeke's is a real Snuggle bug. Her mom says; "You are my cutest bundle of fur. Your bossy personality and adorable little face melts my heart every day. Love you my little Poochie."

Meet the winner and finalists in the Independent on Saturday’s February Pet of the Month competition. This month it’s Zeke, a 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier who scoops the prize.

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected]

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Our next Pet of the Month feature will be published on April 26 and entries close on April 22 at midday. The competition will run until February 2026.

An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month.

Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on our Facebook page.