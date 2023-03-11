BossLady powerhouses go shopping

Durban - Two #BossLady powerhouses shared advice on living full lives while balancing work and motherhood.

Desiree Ngema, who owns the café and bakery Desbaked at Moses Mabhida Stadium, won a R10 000 adidas shopping spree with Rachel Kolisi at Gateway Mall.

Kolisi, who is married to Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, asked her Instagram followers to nominate a #BossLady who deserves to be spoiled and why.

“This feels so unreal and the timing of it is just spot on. I needed this as an affirmation of the impact I have made on people’s lives through my work at Desbaked. Shout-out to Nomvula, who nominated me, and the other Desbaked tribe that continues to show me love and support in this journey.”

Ngema said she defined herself as an independent, caring and confident woman.

“I want to say the word ‘strong’ but I feel like ‘what is that?’ When a woman is defined as strong, we all want to put it on our name, but why is there this expectation that women should be strong? Men don’t necessarily say they are strong when defining themselves, but we just assume they are,” she said.

Kolisi said she balanced motherhood, her daily schedule of being a co-founder and chief executive officer of the Kolisi Foundation, student, wife, director and speaker by prioritising her time.

“I was just asking Desiree how she manages to balance being a mother of four and growing her massive business and she said she doesn’t balance it. I think I do try to balance it.

“I think every day – and all women know this – we wake up with a will and intention to succeed throughout the day and the world throws different curve balls at us. I have my priorities set out and I work in my structured diary, but sometimes you wake up with a sick kid and that can throw your whole day out. It’s not always easy, but it is important for all of us to be intentional about how we want to live and accept the fact that balancing out everything is not always going to be possible and that is okay,” she said.

In light of International Women’s Day, she said society’s views on women were progressing, but this was happening too slowly and more must be done to empower women so they could achieve stronger leadership roles.

“But there is still a lot that women are struggling with. There are still many spaces where they have to put their hand up and work for respect, and I feel like there is a lot with women that needs to be addressed and worked on. I think we are going somewhere but we are not there yet. We do hold some responsibility, but a lot of it lies with men in creating a space for women at the table. There are a lot of spaces where men are still dominating and the value that a woman brings to organisations is not always understood,“ she said.

“I have such respect for women, just like today meeting Des for the first time and getting to hear how much she overcomes daily. In #BossLady responses, there were so many women who were overwhelmed with the love and the words that they read and that someone noticed their work. It was moving because we do not do that enough for each other, notice and verbalise what other women in our spaces are doing and acknowledge their efforts in juggling so many things, kids and work. My message for men and women is to acknowledge one another and honour them because sometimes we need to hear someone say ‘hey, I see you and keep going you are doing great’,” she said.

She said adidas had always been her favourite brand, since the days of her waitressing and bar-tending. She has since visited the headquarters in Germany and is proud to be connected to the brand because of its innovation, creativity and attention to detail.

Jen Scholtz, adidas ZA senior accounts manager, said the campaign was to spoil a woman who people feel is an inspiration to them or others. Hundreds of comments came through of stories about women who have overcome so much and deserve this special gift.

The Independent on Saturday