Legend enthrals young audience on poetry tour

Author and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe, centre, enthrals her audience during a stop at the Alliance Française in Durban for the Ilanga Poetry Tour. Host Philisiwe Mncube, left, and Zulu royal family praise poet and cultural expert Buzetsheni Mdletshe, right, share the laughter. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - “May I not fail because I was too pompous or too afraid,” legendary poet and author Gcina Mhlophe said at the Alliance Française De Durban in Morningside.

The inimitable storyteller had her young audience hooked and filling the room with the sound of children’s laughter during a stop for the Ilanga Poetry Tour.

For more than 30 years, Mhlophe has enthralled South African and global audiences with her pioneering African storytelling through poetry and books.

This week, she shared her journey, from travels with her grandmother to her family growing up, to the journeys she had made around the world.

She also spoke about her Zanendaba initiative which began in 1992 with the adoption of a tree in Durban South at the Bluff Showgrounds, where she reads poetry with different poets.

Gcina Mhlophe: ‘What your inner voice tells you is more important than anyone else’s. The power within you is important.’ Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Africa News Agency ANA

“My grandmother realised my excitement when we would travel from our home in Hammarsdale to Dundee and how I would chat about it and couldn't sit still in school the following Monday. She told me that the world is big. I did not know what she meant. She told me that KwaZulu was a province in the country and that the country was within a continent. That was too much information for me at the time, until I started travelling for work and I discovered different nations and languages,” she said.

Mhlophe emphasised the importance of learning languages and encouraged the youth to listen to their inner voice.

“What your inner voice tells you is more important than anyone else’s. The power within you is important,” she said.

Gcina Mhlophe listens as Buzetsheni Mdletshe, a praise poet for the Zulu royal kingdom and a cultural expert, tells the primary school pupil audience that young people should never forget their culture, even as they learned and became educated. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Africa News Agency ANA

Buzetsheni Mdletshe, a praise poet for the Zulu royal kingdom and a cultural expert, was also at the event and said his time as the royal praise poet had taught him much. He said young people should never forget their culture even as they learned and became educated.

“Being close to royalty taught me that everyone is equal before God, because of how the late king treated everyone the same. I also believe that the young kids in this room need to understand the importance of education and home teachings. Know who you are and learn your home teachings and follow them, not forgetting the holy book’s teachings to respect your parents to increase your days on earth,” he said.

Child and youth development specialist Mirriam Siluma said that when she looked at the children in the room, she knew that among them were artists and performers.

The pupils represented Khiphulwazi Primary School, Kuhlekwethu Primary School and Celimpilo Primary School in KZN and were given a chance to recite their own poetry for the audience.

Some of the poems were emotional and touched on topics such as abstinence, child abandonment and late struggle heroes.

Philisiwe Mncube, who was the host of the event, also encouraged the children to show their inner talent. She said she was touched by the level of their poetry and the topics that they presented.

The Independent on Saturday