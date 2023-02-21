Flipping ace

Durban - Tuesday February 21 is Shrove Tuesday, better known as “pancake day”, when Christians the world over typically enjoy a meal of sweet or savoury pancakes – before the fasting of Lent.

Shrove Tuesday (the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent) is the last chance for some culinary indulgence and an opportunity to use up the food which ought not be eaten during Lent.

Passion Play cast member Margaret Rhode gets some of the spoils of a pancake flipping practice ahead ofShrove Tuesday at St Joseph Catholic Church in Florida Road. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Lent is the most holy time of year for Christians across the world. The 40 days of Lent is a time of reflection and fasting, starting with Ash Wednesday, and leading to Easter where Christians mourn the death of Jesus and rejoice in His rising from the dead.

The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild present the 15th Durban Passion Play, fondly known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”, performed by a large cast of 130 people who volunteer their time and skills as part of their Lenten preparations. It comes to the Playhouse Drama Theatre from April 6-16 for a 14-performance season over Easter. (Book at Computicket)

