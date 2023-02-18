Respected Buddhist teacher heads for Durban

Durban’s Buddhist Society will host Tibetan monk Chamtrul Rinpoche who will be giving a series of lectures and teachings in the province next month.

Rinpoche entered monastic life when he was 14. He has had the highest cycles of teaching, empowerment and transmissions from more than 25 qualified masters and scholars from India and Tibet.

Since 1996, Rinpoche has been teaching in numerous Buddhist institutes in India and across the world. He regularly taught at the ZKL Nyingma Monastery in Dharamsala for about 10 years. This year, he will give teachings and retreats in 17 different countries.

This will be his 13th visit to South Africa.

He will be speaking on the topic Finding Happiness in Troubled Times, at the Eagle’s View Yoga Studio in Gillitts on March 22 from 10am to 11.30am.

On March 23 from 7pm to 8.30pm, Rinpoche will discuss how to deal with anger and anxiety, at St Michael’s Church in uMhlanga.

He will conduct a retreat at the Buddhist Retreat Centre, billed as a Dream Yoga Retreat, in Ixopo from March 24 to 26. Booking is essential. Book at www.brcixopo.co.za.

On March 27, he will speak about how to prepare for a meaningful Death and rebirth, at Gillitts Hall from 7pm to 8.30pm, and on March 28 at CK Services, Westville, he will talk about taking vows and the Chenrezig practice. This runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Rinpoche is an engaging speaker, speaks English well and is a highly thought of teacher, says the Buddhist Society.

The teaching sessions are free although donations are welcome. To reserve a place contact Noel at 082 709 6085 or at [email protected], or Chris at 083 654 8182 or [email protected]

The Independent on Saturday