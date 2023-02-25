A forgotten fountain

Durban - This week, the old picture looks at eThekwini Municipality’s buildings and features the City Estates Department in what was then Old Fort Place, today Archie Gumede Place.

It was published on April 29, 1964, with the caption: “A sparkling fountain sets off the front of the building occupied by City Estates and the Licensing Departments. The operation of these departments are unspectacular but vital.” The last sentence an interesting harbinger on the need for service delivery.

In the background (in white) can be seen the Metro Police officers where one still pays fines today. The City Engineers department is in front of the building.

Today, the fountain has long been filled as a flower bed as Shelley Kjonstad’s picture shows. City Estates has been moved into the city, as has the Licensing Department. The building is occupied by the eThekwini Transport Authority, or roads department.

The building today houses the eThekwini Transport Authority.

The independent on Saturday