Editor’s Note: Keyboard ‘detectives’ are endangering lives

It always amazes me how people, armed with just a few facts, their fertile imaginations and their keyboards, become detectives overnight.

Concerning the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebelle “Tibz” Motsoane, thus far, the only theory not touted is that it was the aliens.

Keyboard warriors have so far well nigh convicted various of AKA’s friends, his former girlfriend’s father, other rappers and the Wentworth community in general for the murder, based on the few facts available.

Please, folks. You are only making a bad situation worse, pointing the finger at people based, in some cases, on nothing more than that they had once had an argument with AKA.

Sure, AKA was a popular, much-loved figure, but that is no excuse for putting the lives of other people at risk.

If you have evidence, there are police who will be glad to hear from you.

Speaking of the police, yesterday’s crime stats release almost inevitably indicated increases in murders and rapes (by 10% each) and a nearly 25% increase in attempted murders over the corresponding period in the previous year.

Not only is the prevention of crime failing abysmally, but so is its investigation. But can we blame the detectives, who are often investigating 200 cases at a time? They are on a hiding to nothing.

It would be interesting to learn how many are arrested, tried and convicted for the 7 555 murders reported from October to December last year.

The Independent on Saturday