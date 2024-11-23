Ageing with glory and beloved animals

Rachel Tashjian

“It’s almost impossible to have any style at all without the right dogs,” Isaac Mizrahi once said, gabbing to a friend about a visit with the singer Eartha Kitt in the 1995 documentary Unzipped.

Pearl and Earl in a portrait in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

The singer growled like a wildcat, demonstrating how she would move in one of Mizrahi’s designs, as her two black poodles pranced around the room. She would be fabulous without the dogs, of course, but their canine presence, groomed to perfection and doting and begging and performing at her feet, propelled her persona into something even more extravagant.

A portrait of Emily and Kitties in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Pet owners and their transformative friends from across the animal kingdom are the subject of photographer Ari Seth Cohen’s new book, Advanced Pets. And we’re not just talking about the right dogs: there are cats, a turtle, a pig, a goat and more.

A portrait of Marsha and Pinky in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

The portraits show how communing with another species can, indeed, advance a person’s sartorial agenda.

Sandra and Lucy in a portrait in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Recently, Cohen, several of his subjects and a handful of their chic beasts gathered in New York to celebrate the book, while dressing to impress.

The pig, alas, was left at home, but many other critters made appearances, some dressed in adorable ensembles.

Penelope and her pet chicken in a portrait from Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Cohen came to fame as a chronicler of style icons above the usual age of fashion fixation.

Lauren and Kitty in a portrait in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

In fashion, where youth trumps all, that could mean anyone above 25, but Cohen has a particular interest in subjects in their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond, whom he first captured on his blog, Advanced Style, and later in a 2012 book and 2014 documentary, both called Advanced Style.

Terri and Snowball in a portrait in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Some of the figures captured in his new book dress or accessorise their domesticated divas. But for others, their friend’s natural fur or feathers are celebratory enough.

A portrait of Sylvia and Quincy in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Through the images ‒ of rainbow-hued Emily and her tawny cat, or the decadently dressed Sandra embracing her cow ‒ one appreciates anew why pets, with their capacity to provide both comfort and aesthetic pleasure, are at the foot or in the arms of so many eccentrics.

Elizabeth and Banksy in a portrait in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Just as some people avoid wearing bright colours while others feel that cladding themselves daily in hot pink is essential to their survival, some believe life, and looking good living it, isn’t possible without a critter.

A portrait of Sara, Star and Dolce in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.

Oren, Rob and Rex in a portrait in Advanced Pets by Ari Seth Cohen.