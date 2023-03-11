Rousing concerts from youth orchestra

The KZN Youth Orchestra consists of 70 young musicians from all over the province.

Durban - The KZN Youth Orchestra offers two exciting concerts in and around Durban this month.

The orchestra, comprising 70 young musicians from around the province, will perform music encompassing a variety of genres. The hour-long concerts take in pieces from the Romantic period, movies and musicals, and rock and pop numbers, promising excellent family entertainment.

The concerts are conducted by Lyk Temmingh and presented by Cathy Peacock, trumpeter with the KZNPO and leader of the outfit Platform Jazz.

The first concert is at Crawford College La Lucia on March 17 at 6pm and includes some Crawford pupils singing with the orchestra. Patrons may bring picnic baskets as there will be tables at which to sit, along with seating in the balcony.

Tickets for the Crawford concert are R80/R50 for pensioners and children and can be booked through Karen on WhatsApp 083 235 6072.

The second concert is at DHS on the Berea and opens the KZN Schools Jazz festival. It’s on March 24 at 5pm. Tickets are R50 from webtickets.

The festival is one of the highlights at the school over the weekend of March 24 to March 26.

Other events include jazz vocalist Zoe "The Seed“ Masuku at 7pm on March 24. On March 25 there’s jazz pianist Zibusiso Makhathini at 7pm, while on March 26 at 5pm award-winning performer and composer Chantal Willie-Petersen is joined by Burton Naidoo (piano), Sbusiso Zondi (drums) and Thabo Sikhakhane (trumpet). This is followed at 7pm by the Mark Fransman Trio from Cape Town with Prince Bulo (bass) and Bruce Baker (drums). All tickets R100 from webtickets.

