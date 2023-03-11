10 South African Sopranos is one of the highlights at the Playhouse at month end.

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month 8am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

The five-yearly Durban Passion Play is the Oberammergau of Africa.

Shows

Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Simply the Best” honouring the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals in “Hot August Night ‒ The Music Of Neil Diamond”. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R190 from from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636.

St John’s Diocesan School for Girls: The Lisa Jennings School of Dance presents “Dancing Through the Decades”. More than 120 local dancers bring 11 decades to life with energy and colour. March 16-18 at 6pm, March 18 at 2pm. Tickets R80 from Webtickets.

The Theatre, St Anne’s: The school presents “Animal Farm (Hall)” by George Orwell, adapted by Peter Hall, with lyrics by Adrian Mitchell and music by Richard Peaslee, from March 20-23 at 7pm. The play examines the psychological factors that contribute to the emergence of authoritarian regimes and offers a thought-provoking exploration of the dangers of groupthink and the importance of individual agency. Booking at https://forms.office.com/r/1DjbdBwv92

Maris Stella: The school presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical JR”. Adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, this tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. March 22-24 at 6.30pm. Tickets R70-R100 from Quicket.

Playhouse Drama: “10 South African Sopranos” features 10 of the country’s top operatic voices including Pumeza Matshika and Sibongile Mngoma, singing showstopper arias from popular operas as well as songs from South African composers. The production will be accompanied by the KZNPO. Created by Sibongile Mngoma and directed by Motlalepula Setlhako. March 26 at 2pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Curro Hillcrest High School: KZN Performers in association with Robin van Wyk bring you the youth ballet “Cinderella”. A famous fairy tale about falling in love at a magical ball. March 31 to April 2 at 4pm. Tickets R197.50 from Webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild presents the 15th Durban Passion Play, known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”. It is an epic-scale dramatic production depicting Jesus’s Passion, from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the Resurrection. April 6-8 and 11-15 at 7pm, April 9 and 16 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Comedy

Bat Centre: The Siyazalana Comedy Show on March 18 at 7pm features the best of local comedians for the first AmaXhosa v AmaZulu comedy show. Featuring Amawele aseChesterville, Charles Mthethwa, Siya-Seya, Ngane Ngane, Mantolwana, Liyanqaba and Sifiso Nene. Tickets R200 from Webtickets.

Protea Fire and Ice: Catch Zimbabwean stand-up comic King Kandoro on his Family Meeting Tour. March 25 at 8pm, March 26 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

The Kickstands will perform at the Durban Shongweni Club on the March public holiday.

Music

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school have resumed. Concerts at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from Webtickets.

Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. March 15 welcomes back the Milton Academy (USA). Since 1974, the programme founded and directed by Bob Sinicrope has grown to include more than 75 students. This will be their 13th South Africa tour. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

Playhouse Opera: KZN Philharmonic Orchestra in its third concert of Summer Symphony Season on March 16 at 7pm. Season runs every Thursday until March 23. Off-street parking available at the Royal Hotel. Tickets R90-R200 from Quicket.

Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School: Sweet Symphony ‒ Starlight Supper Theatre is a night of excellence with the girls showcasing their talents. March 16 at 6pm. Tickets R350 on Webtickets.

The Werehouse, Durban: 25 years since South African jazz legend and singer-guitarist Jonathan Butler graced Durban stages, on March 18 he joins South African jazz star Ernie Smith in “Guitar Conversations”, the sounds of African guitars and some favourite songs. From 6pm. Tickets from Webtickets.

Durban Shongweni Club: Jam in the Park: The Kickstands with Pete Guthrie and Melanie Nash on March 21 from 1pm. Great music in the country for the family. Bring a blanket, camp chairs. Jack Black specials, outside bar, G&T on tap. Food available. No BYO. Tickets from Webtickets. Adults R100, children 6-12 R50, Under 6 free.

Ike’s Books: Jazz Session with Naresh Veeran and friends at the bookshop on March 23 from 6pm.

Durban High School: KZN Youth Orchestra will perform at the KZN Schools Jazz Festival on March 24 at 5pm. Tickets R50 from Webtickets. Also part of the festival is a performance by jazz vocalist Zoe “The Seed" Masuku at 7pm. On March 25 the festival continues with jazz pianist, electronic musician, and producer Zibusiso Makhatini at 7pm. March 26 at 5pm sees a performance by Chantal Willie-Petersen, an award-winning performer, composer, arranger, music curator and scholar. She is joined by Burton Naidoo (piano), Sbusiso Zondi (drums) and Thabo Sikhakane (trumpet). This is followed at 7pm by the Mark Fransman Trio from Cape Town. He is joined by Prince Bulo (bass) and Bruce Baker (drums). All tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Durban ICC: MTN Joyous Celebration offers Joyous Easter Megafest, a three-day extravaganza for gospel fans over the Easter weekend. Good Friday launches new album “Joyous Celebration 27” (April at 6.45pm), followed by an evening of “Gospel meets Soul & Jazz” Supper Club on Saturday (April 8 at 6.30pm) and culminating in the Joyous & Friends on Easter Sunday (April 9 at 5.15pm). Tickets from Webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: Handel’s choral masterpiece “Messiah” receives a triumphant Easter Sunday staging on April 9 at 3pm. Accompanied by KZNPO, and directed by Ralph Lawson with well-known soloists and The Playhouse Chorale. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today) Catch the group exhibition “Ikhono lodumo” which translates as to celebrate talent. The exhibition celebrates KZN artists in the 2022 Sasol New Signatures competition, with the winner, Mondli Mbhele, as well as merit award recipients Rohini Amratlal and Andrea Walters living in Durban. It applauds the 11 artists from KZN who achieved recognition at national level. Until April 2.

The Green Gallery: New artworks by Nicky Firth, Susie Robins, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Shirley Brandon. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition “venUS & eARTh” celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to Centre Falls and beyond. Peak one beckons and beer and pizza afterwards. Call David 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am, meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Emerge Wellness Rooftop, Glenashley: Join Sunrise Stretch and Shake overlooking the Indian Ocean with Emerge Wellness and Freedom Dance: 30 minutes of stretch Pilates, 30 minutes of dancing with personal headphones (provided), followed by a hot beverage of your choice from NOW coffee. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. March 21 at 5.30am. Tickets R225 from Webtickets.

Author Zen Mathe will appear at the Time of the Writer Festival next week.

Events

Alliance Française: In March Cine Club features four movies starring the “monstre sacre” of French cinema Gerard Depardieu. On March 15 at 6pm catch “Des Hommes” (Home Front), the 2020 feature by Lucas Belvaux tackling the Algerian War.

Centre for Creative Arts, UKZN: More than 100 writers, poets, and wordsmiths take part in the Time of the Writer festival from March 16 to 21. The programme is packed with live events and online webinars that will show the creative juices of South African wordsmiths and their deep and critical insights into the state of the nation. Participation in the online programme will be free. Bookings for the live events through Webtickets. Full programme at tow.ukzn.ac.za

Suncoast Casino: The Great Outdoors Expo from March 24 to 26 with outdoor products and experiences that will awaken your adventurous side including off-road vehicles, bikes, accessories, caravans, camping trailers, camping equipment, sports cars, kids entertainment, live music, chilli eating competition, a beer tent and gin garden. Tickets R50-R80 from Webtickets.

KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: Reptile Show is an educational presentation suitable for the family. Live show by Reptile Party Time, featuring tarantulas, lizards and a giant python. April 1 at 10am. Food and snacks will be sold. Tickets R30 from Webtickets.