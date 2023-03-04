March promises some musical madness

The iHeart Market is on this morning at Ballito’s Sugar Rush Park.

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm.

Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Lower level of Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm. About 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241.

I heart Market: (today) The market celebrates its 15th birthday at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito from 8.30am to 2pm. Wide range of hand-crafted goods including jewellery and accessories, leather goods, artisanal foods and deli goods, ceramics, visual arts, décor, and clothing.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Daniel Anderson in Mad About the Boys at the Rhumbelow this weekend.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Mad About the Boys, written and directed by Amanda Bothma with pianist Germaine Gamiet and singer Daniel Anderson. Tribute to Cole Porter, Ivor Novello and Noel Coward in the suave, urbane style of the ’20s and ’30s. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets R190 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Playhouse, Loft: (today) 4GRAPHY is four works of choreography: ballet, hip hop, contemporary and inclusive arts disability. Choreographed by Jarryd Watson, Casey Swales, Lyrical Deezy and Cue Ngema. Cast of dancers from Durban and Cape Town. At 3pm and 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Barry Thomson & The Reals in Hot August Night ‒ The Music Of Neil Diamond. March 10-11 at 7.30pm, March 12 at 2pm. Tickets R190 from from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636.

The Theatre, St Anne’s: The school presents Animal Farm (Hall) by George Orwell, adapted by Peter Hall, with lyrics by Adrian Mitchell and music by Richard Peaslee, from March 20-23 at 7pm. The play examines the psychological factors that contribute to the emergence of authoritarian regimes and a thought-provoking exploration of the dangers of groupthink and the importance of individual agency. It incorporates acted performance with songs, audio visual elements, a live soundscape and live video. Directed by Lynn Chemaly, with technical design by Marcus Henning and musical direction by Andri Potgieter. Booking at https://forms.office.com/r/1DjbdBwv92

Maris Stella: Presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. Based on the book Matilda and adapted from the award-winning musical, it tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. March 22-24 at 6.30pm. Tickets R70-R100 from Quicket.

Zimbabwean stand-up King Kandoro will bring his Family Meeting Tour to uMhlanga.

Comedy

Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast: Mzansi comedy night. March 8 at 7pm. Tickets R210 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/book

Bat Centre: The Siyazalana Comedy Show on March 18 at 7pm features the best of local comedians for the first AmaXhosa vs AmaZulu comedy show. Featuring Amawele aseChesterville, Charles Mthethwa, Siya-Seya, Ngane Ngane, Mantolwana, Liyanqaba and Sifiso Nene. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Protea Fire and Ice: Zimbabwean stand-up comic King Kandoro on his Family Meeting Tour. The co-host and producer of Zim podcast Sadza in the Morning now lives in the UK where he hosts a satirical web series Properganda. March 25 at 8pm, March 26 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

Jazz pianist, electronic musician and producer Zibusiso Makhatini will perform at the SA Schools Jazz Festival.

Music

The Werehouse, Durban: (today) Magik Xperience celebrates the hip hop movement with BEAST, MusiholiQ, Touchline, Landrose, Lord Script, Celestial Mic, Pdogg Amazing, and more. From 6pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Dance Cafe Nightclub, Durban North: (today) Desi Fusion Bollywood Edition features DJ Desiblue. Support DJs are Sanveer, Deon Chetty, Vinosh and Althaf Suleman. From 8pm. Tickets R120 at webtickets, R150 at the door.

Jewish Club: (tomorrow) KZN musical doctors Andrew Warburton and Christopher Cockburn play masterpieces for four hands at one piano by Mozart, Schubert and Ravel. At 3pm. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door.

Ashton College, Ballito: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays and introduces the concepts of suite, sonata and etude in Part 1 of “What are We Listening To?” Features Bach Partita No1, Beethoven ‘Tempest’ Sonata Op 31 No2 and etudes by Chopin, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff. At 3pm. Book via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected]

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Wednesday concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: KZN Philharmonic Orchestra in its second concert of Summer Symphony Season on March 9 at 7pm. Daniel Boico conducts the orchestra with soloist Rachel Lee Priday, on the violin with Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, White’s Concerto for Violin and Schumann’s Symphony No 3. Season runs every Thursday until March 23. Tickets R90-R200 from Quicket.

Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School: Sweet Symphony ‒ Starlight Supper Theatre is a night of excellence, talent and entertainment. March 16 at 6pm. Tickets R350 on webtickets.

The Werehouse, Durban: After 25 years, South African jazz legend and singer-guitarist Jonathan Butler joins South African jazz star Ernie Smith in Guitar Conversations on March 18. From 6pm. Tickets from webtickets.

Durban Shongweni Club: Jam in the park for the family. The Kickstands with Pete Guthrie and Melanie Nash on March 21 from 1pm. Bring a blanket, camp chairs. Jack Black specials, outside bar, G&T on tap. Food available. No BYO. Tickets from webtickets. Adults R100/ children 6-12 R50/ Under 6 Free.

Durban High School: KZN Youth Orchestra will perform at the KZN Schools Jazz Festival on March 24 at 5pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Also part of the festival is jazz vocalist Zoe “the seed” Masuku at 7pm. On March 25 catch jazz pianist, electronic musician and producer Zibusiso Makhatini at 7pm. March 26 at 5pm Chantal Willie-Petersen, an award-winning performer, composer, arranger and scholar is joined by Burton Naidoo (piano), Sbusiso Zondi (drums) and Thabo Sikhakane (trumpet). This is followed at 7pm by the Mark Fransman Trio from Cape Town with Prince Bulo (bass) and Bruce Baker (drums). All R100 from webtickets.

A work from Ikhono lodumo at the KZNSA which opened this week.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today) Opened this week is the group exhibition Ikhono lodumo which translates as “to celebrate talent”. Celebrates KZN artists in the 2022 Sasol New Signatures competition, with the winner, Mondli Mbhele, and merit award recipients Rohini Amratlal and Andrea Walters. It applauds the 11 artists from KZN who achieved recognition at national level. Until April 2.

Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: New artworks by Nicky Firth, Susie Robins, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Shirley Brandon. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition venUS & eARTh celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike to Old Whaling Station from Bluff Military base. Big steps and beach hike to some important history and a better future for whales. Meet at the entrance to the military base. Call David 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events

Munies Hockey Grounds, Sydenham: (tomorrow) This month’s Movies in the Park at 5pm features Home Alone, perfect for the family. Bring picnic blankets or enjoy available food stalls, snacks, candy floss etc. Tickets R60 to 100 at webtickets.

Alliance Française: In March Cine Club features four movies starring the “monstre sacré” of French cinema Gerard Depardieu. On March 8 at 6pm catch Robuste from 2021 directed by Constance Meyer.

Suncoast Casino: The Great Outdoors Expo from March 24-26 features African outdoor products and experiences including off-road vehicles, bikes, accessories, caravans, camping trailers, camping equipment, sports cars, kids entertainment, live music, chilli eating competition, beer tent and gin garden. Tickets R50-R80 from webtickets.

The Independent on Saturday