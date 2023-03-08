Boyz ll Men confirm South African tour dates

From left, Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris of the musical group Boyz II Men, take part in an interview at their alma mater, Creative and Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Boyz ll Men fans will finally get their much-anticipated showcase as the band has confirmed its South African tour dates.

Event organiser G21 Entertainment together with Vertex Events announced the show dates for the legendary group, happening later this year.

South African fans were left disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic robbed them of the chance to see the band live, but if you still have your tickets from the 2020/2021 cancelled shows, the good news is that they are still valid.

Who could resist those timeless ballads including “End of the Road”, “I’ll Make Love to You” and “Motownphilly”?

The trio hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold worldwide.

Their list of accolades include four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The tour will kick off in Cape Town on Tuesday, October 31, at the “Grand Arena”, GrandWest, followed by Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on Thursday, November 2, and will conclude in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on Saturday, November 4.

G21 Entertainment frontman Glen Netshipise stated: “We are elated to finally kick off the tour in South Africa later this year. Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic and now keeping true to that promise, now that it’s safe to do so.

“With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit.”

Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1790.

Previously purchased tickets or the cancelled show in 2020/2021 will automatically be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders will need to get in touch with Ticketpro to get their old tickets exchanged.