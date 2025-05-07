Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo returns to 'The Mommy Club' reunion to ask tough questions

TV presenter, actress and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo returns as the host of ‘The Mommy Club’ reunion special. Picture: Supplied/Showmax

"The Mommy Club" is bringing all the drama and hopefully some resolution to its two-part reunion, hosted once again by the ever-glamorous Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo.

The TV presenter, actress, and singer is back on the reunion throne for a second year, and she's ready to hold all the mommies accountable.

This season has been the show’s most explosive yet, spiritual warfare, shifting alliances, and epic fallouts have left the cast divided down the middle.

The tension? Palpable. The shade? Premium. The finale? Nothing short of chaotic. So who better to bring order to the mommy madness than the stylishly sharp, cool-headed Ngcobo-Mzolo?

“I’m thrilled to be back to help unpack all the drama that’s unfolded this season,” Ngcobo-Mzolo says.