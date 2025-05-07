Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo returns to 'The Mommy Club' reunion to ask tough questions
TV presenter, actress and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo returns as the host of ‘The Mommy Club’ reunion special. Picture: Supplied/Showmax
Image: Supplied/Showmax
"The Mommy Club" is bringing all the drama and hopefully some resolution to its two-part reunion, hosted once again by the ever-glamorous Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo.
The TV presenter, actress, and singer is back on the reunion throne for a second year, and she's ready to hold all the mommies accountable.
This season has been the show’s most explosive yet, spiritual warfare, shifting alliances, and epic fallouts have left the cast divided down the middle.
The tension? Palpable. The shade? Premium. The finale? Nothing short of chaotic. So who better to bring order to the mommy madness than the stylishly sharp, cool-headed Ngcobo-Mzolo?
“I’m thrilled to be back to help unpack all the drama that’s unfolded this season,” Ngcobo-Mzolo says.
“Season three has been nothing short of must-watch television, and I’m taking my role as host very seriously. I’m here to dig deep, ask the tough questions, and hold every mommy accountable.”
As host, Ngcobo-Mzolo walks a tightrope between therapist, referee and truth-seeker, but she promises not to play favourites.
“Just like last time, I’ll be completely unbiased. I’m here to represent the viewers and make sure nothing is left in the dark,” she assures.
On one side of the battleground are OG queen Hermajesty, S2’s Mrs Sande, and newcomers Pheladi and Vuyi. On the other, Mrs J, Noksie, and fan-fave “friend of the show” Rosette are holding their ground.
It's messy, emotional, and deeply personal, and Ngcobo-Mzolo plans to get to the heart of it all.
“My goal is to create a space where the mommies can speak freely and hopefully work through their issues,” she says.
“Ideally, I’d love to see them find common ground. That starts with hearing each other out — and answering the burning questions fans have been shouting at their screens all season.”
Ngcobo-Mzolo is ready to stir the pot, serve the truth, and maybe even help heal a few hearts.
'The Mommy Club" season three reunion airs on May 17 and 24, on Showmax.
IOL Entertainment
