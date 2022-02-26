YouTube creators at 'Defining' speak on being inducted in 'YouTube Black' Voices Creator Class

Some 26 African content creators have been selected for the YouTube Black Voices Fund initiative.

In its second year, the initiative focuses on investing in black creators from around the world who are telling unique and authentic stories.

The African list consists of creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, dedicated to making a difference in their respective communities and Africa.

From South Africa, 13 creators were selected and IOL Entertainment spoke to Nomathamsanqa Plaatjie, producer of one of the selected channels, called ‘Defining’.

Defining is run by Plaatjie along with Bongani Baloyi and Dennis Ngango.

Dennis Ngango, Nomathamsanqa Plaatjie and Bongani Baloyi. Picture: Supplied

Being selected to receive funding from the global streaming platform is certainly a big flex and is a testament of how far creators have come on their respective journeys.

Plaatjie explained that being granted the funding by YouTube is something that is special for them as black content creators.

‘Defining’ has been around since 2019 and is about driving meaningful conversations that celebrate South African stories.

“It's very special to us that a fund dedicated to empowering black voices chose us because our core value is dedicated to fighting Afro-pessimism, empowering black voices and uplifting black stories,” said Plaatjie.

The milestone also serves as validation to the work the content creators are doing at ‘Defining’.

“Being recognised and honoured internationally with this opportunity just makes all the hard work and sacrifice worth it. We are presented with networking opportunities which are useful for future projects,” shared Plaatjie.

YouTube has allowed creators to essentially earn a living. However, getting to the point of videos being monetised is no easy journey.

“While it takes some effort to get it, monetisation is a big help. When our subscribers watch and interact with the ads in our videos, that is then investing back into us as creators.

“Working with brands has also helped a ton in terms of funding ideas and human resources,” Plaatjie explained.

The creators at ‘Defining’ have been able to develop their channel into a sustainable business. Plaatjie says that they have been fortunate to work with their friends and be able to compensate them for the tasks they do.

“YouTube has also allowed for us to upskill ourselves in things like writing, editing and just our overall prowess in ideation,” she says.

The channel has become popular for their #DefiningLove series where couples from all walks of life share their relationship stories. Celebrity couples such Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle, Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo, have shared their stories.

Not only romantic relationships have been defined on the show but also friendships, besties Mihlali N and Tebby; and Thick Leeyonce and Lerato are just some that have shared their friendship stories.

The stories told on the channel, certainly spark deep meaningful conversations online. With the growing use of social media, sometimes conversations can take their directions.

Plaatjie says that they allow the conversations to govern themselves when it comes to online conversations.

“One of the goals of our content is to promote critical thinking and I don’t think that can happen if we create echo chambers. Social media allows the conversation to go beyond our set, which is what we want,” she said.

“We have the opportunity to hear other perspectives that could better inform our own. We have also been blessed with such an amazing audience that even if the conversation is controversial they are had with such grace and respect for one another,” she added.

The creators throughout the years have worked on some seriously incredible content and have collected impressive viewer numbers.

The channel’s most viewed video on the channel is rapper, Priddy Ugly and media personality and choreographer, Bontle Modiselle’s ’Define Love’ episode which has 909 165 views.

“Defining” has a long-term vision of creating a digital hub of original African content that breaks stereotypes and enables people.

“We have a few new projects that we have in development that we hope will show our range as creators over at ’Defining’.

“We also hope to expand our team and work with creators across Africa to bring a pan-African lens to our content rather than just the southern African lens.

“Beyond this year we also hope to work with other creatives in a creative consulting capacity.”