America’s 100% film tariff: Self-protection or self-sabotage?

President Trump’s latest salvo in his trade wars—a 100% tariff on all foreign-produced films—has left even his own base scratching their heads.

The move, framed as a defense of Hollywood, may actually be its death knell. Here’s why this policy isn’t just misguided—it’s dangerously self-defeating.

1. Hollywood’s Self-Inflicted Wound

Let’s be real: Hollywood doesn’t need protection from foreign films. It needs protection from its own government’s economic illiteracy.

The North American box office is already dominated by U.S. productions—foreign films account for a sliver of the market. Slapping tariffs on them won’t "save" American cinema; it will only accelerate Hollywood’s decline by:·Crushing indie theaters that rely on foreign art films.·

Pushing more viewers to streaming, where Netflix and Amazon already call the shots. Inviting retaliation from countries that actually fund Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.