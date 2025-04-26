GALLERY: Cape Town International Jazz Festival kicks off with vibrant celebration of music and culture

Ward, Prins, Shephard and Rubain performed on the Kippies stage on Friday. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), celebrated as one of Africa’s premier music events, opened its doors on Friday night, igniting the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) with an electrifying buzz. The festival promises not just an auditory feast but an immersive experience that highlights the vivid culture and diversity inherent in South African music.

It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. It's all systems go for the 2025 Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

As day turned to dusk, the venue transformed into a vibrant tapestry of sound, colour, and rhythm. It welcomed jazz enthusiasts and contemporary music lovers from around the globe, creating an electric atmosphere that danced with anticipation.

Festival-goers revelled in the laughter and chatter echoing off the walls, eagerly navigating between various performance spaces and tantalising food stalls. Here, music didn’t merely entertain - it united, celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that form the backbone of the festival. This year, the CTIJF boasts a stellar line-up featuring local talents alongside international heavyweights, each infusing their individual flair into their performances. Among the attendees, Mpumi Tjatji from the East Rand in Gauteng shared her excitement: “It's my birthday month, and I thought it would be the perfect chance to celebrate with good fun. I love that this year’s line-up has a lot of newcomers and more variety compared to the first one I attended. Back then, it was more about traditional jazz; this time, it's more vibey. I'm looking forward to seeing Kelvin Momo and Black Coffee alongside Nduduzo Makhathini.” Beryl Botman, a festival veteran, expressed her enthusiasm for the diverse mix of artists, saying, “This year’s line-up is so amazing that I had to Google other artists I didn’t know to dive into their music. It has introduced us to many talents, so I’m very impressed. I can’t wait to see Incognito perform.”

First-time attendee Thokozile Ngema voiced her excitement: “I’ve known about CTIJF for years but this is my first time here. I’m especially looking forward to seeing Black Coffee - I love his music. The energy here is welcoming, and I can already tell I will enjoy the entire weekend.”

The first night of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has kicked off and attendees have been enjoying the musical festivities. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers