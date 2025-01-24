Full praise from Minister Gayton McKenzie as isiXhosa film ‘The Last Ranger’ bags Academy Award nomination

The isiXhosa film ‘The Last Ranger’ has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The awards are scheduled to took place in March.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has congratulated the crew for the nomination.

“We are confident that it will continue to make an impact on the global stage, and we eagerly await the Oscar ceremony on 2 March 2025, hopeful for yet another triumph.”

Directed by Cindy Lee, the film draws inspiration from the true story of Thandi, a rhino that miraculously survived a brutal poaching attack at the Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape, and the brave woman who took on the fight to protect these iconic animals against all odds.

Lee started her career as a copywriter at TBWA Hunt Lascaris. Eighteen 18 years ago, decided to try her hand at directing and is responsible for some of South Africa’s most popular adverts.

Cindy wrote her first screenplay, Horn, in 2014, about the horrors of rhino poaching that won at the New York Picture Start Film Festival.

In 2017, she was nominated for a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for her television directing debut for Sober Companion drama series.