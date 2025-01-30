Inno Morolong sentenced to 12 months house arrest for calling Tebogo Thobejane as a sex worker, scammer

Inno Morolong has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest. Picture: Instagram

Socialite and influencer Inno Morolong has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest after she took to Instagram to accuse her former friend, actress Tebogo Thobejane, of being a scammer, a sex worker and engaging in illegal activities with muthi.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court found Morolong guilty of crimen injuria on Wednesday after Thobejane brought a case against her former friend and actor.

In 2023, Morolong took to Instagram Live where she accused Thobejane of engaging in illegal activities, including scamming, sex work, and using muthi.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has imposed strict conditions, including community service, rehabilitation, and placed a prohibition on alcohol and drug use for the duration of her 12 month sentence.

The sentence includes a wholly suspended 12-month imprisonment for five years, on the condition that Morolong does not commit crimen injuria again during this period.

Additionally, she will serve a full year under correctional supervision, confined to house arrest from 6pm to 6am on non-working days.

Exceptions are granted for community service, religious activities, and medical needs.

Morolong must also perform at least 16 hours of community service per month and attend life skills programmes as part of her rehabilitation.

Reacting to the verdict, Thobejane expressed her relief and gratitude through an Instagram post.

"Justice has been served. Let this be a reminder that stalking, harassment, and bullying are serious offences," she wrote, emphasising the importance of holding people accountable for their online conduct.