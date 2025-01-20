Sonia Mbele’s son, Donell, appears in court on two counts of rape

Actress and "The Real Housewivies of Johannesburg" producer Sonia Mbele's son Donell appeared in court on two charges of rape for an alleged incident in December 2024. Picture: donell.__

Prior to his court appearance, Donell posted on his Instagram Stories, a picture of an inside of a church with a bible on one of the stools. He then wrote the scripture, Isiah 54:17 "No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you, declares the Lord."

“Once those investigations were concluded the docket was brought back to us for a decision and today we felt that the matter is court-ready. So hence the matter was enrolled, it has now been moved to court eight for a bail hearing.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana told Newzroom Afrika explained the matter was previously brought to the NPA but they sent it back to police for further investigation.

Donell Mbele appeared in court on two charges of rape for an alleged incident in December 2024. He took to Instagram to share a subtle message before his appearance.

The 23-year-old was accused by his ex-girlfriend of allegedly raping her on December 14 and 15. In an Instagram post, the woman detailed how she was violated by someone she could trust.

“I was violated by someone I thought I could trust. Someone I held close to my heart. I never thought this could happen to me and was very devastated when it did. This happened at his home (South Africa), in his room.

“At first, I consented to it but later changed my mind and didn’t want to get through with it and asked him to stop and [but] he didn’t. I repeated myself multiple times and even started crying because he wouldn’t stop,” she wrote.

“The first time it happened was around 10pm on the 14th, and I remember another incident where he just got on top of me, pinned me down and forced himself on me. I told him to get off me, and he refused and instead decided to record everything.”

This is not Donell’s first run-in with the law, in 2022, his ex-girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete accused him of physical abuse. The matter was eventually struck of the Randburg Magistrate’s Court roll after Makete failed to show up in court.

The former “Generations” star, Sonia, who is also “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" producer, condemned her son over the abuse allegations in a statement.

“With that said, Donell will face his demons and take accountability for his actions and let the law take its course. I refuse to raise a man like his father. Rehab, therapy and internal healing will prevail,” she said at the time.

According to entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, Donell was meant to be a part of the cast for season two of Showmax reality show “Born Into Fame”, however after the sexual assault allegations the offer was rescinded.

