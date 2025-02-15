Accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil lawsuit. File picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation /AFP

A woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil lawsuit on Friday, court records showed.

Jay-Z — real name Shawn Carter — was accused in December of raping the girl with Combs at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

The document filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York claims the accuser "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice" — meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

It was not immediately clear if the stars had reached a settlement with the woman, who has not been identified.

But 55-year-old billionaire Jay-Z welcomed the closure of the case, which he slammed as "frivolous, fictitious and appalling."

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims," he said in a statement.

"I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

The complaint said Combs and Carter — who is married to pop superstar Beyonce — took turns assaulting the plaintiff as another celebrity stood by and watched.

"Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault," it went on.

"Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice."

Combs, also 55, has separately been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Federal prosecutors allege that he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

He has denied all charges, and his criminal trial is currently slated to begin on May 5.

