Chrishell Stause teases new season of ‘Selling Sunset’: ‘We all need therapy’

Chrishell Stause "needs therapy" after shooting the sixth season of “Selling Sunset”.

The 41-year-old reality star has been featured on the hit Netflix show which follows the drama at elite real estate agency The Oppenheim Group in LA since it began in 2019 and teased that the upcoming season will be available on the streaming platform "very soon" as she revealed that filming is already underway for the next set of episodes.

She told “Entertainment Tonight”: "We're actually season six in the can and you'll hear an announcement about that soon, but that’s done and we’re filming seven now.

“We’ve got some content for you guys coming very soon. We all need therapy!"

Stause's comments come just days after she branded producers of 'Selling Sunset' as snakes and accused them of "manipulating" a "fake narrative".

The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative."

Stause then added rows of snake and trash can emojis before writing: "Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on."

In a second post, the property agent reposted a GIF showing a man trying to grab bits of paper as they blow around and she added a reference to Done and Done Productions - the production company which makes “Selling Sunset”.

She wrote: "Me collecting receipts for when the time comes @done_and_done_productions or [sic] scrap this fake narrative bc don’t forget we have voices too. Viewers do NOT want manufactured drama."

Bosses behind the show have yet to publicly respond to Stause's post and she hasn't given any further details of what caused her social media meltdown.