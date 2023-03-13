Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads with 7 wins

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, taking home seven awards.

The surrealist comedy-drama became the most-awarded Best Picture winner since “Slumdog Millionaire” - which won eight prizes in 2009 - with a string of successes at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for filmmaking duo The Daniels, and acting honours for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, who took home the Leading Actress and Supporting Actress and Actor awards, respectively.

In addition, the film also won for Best Film Editing.

In her acceptance speech, Yeoh hailed her win as a "beacon of hope and possibilities" for Asian people and urged those watching at home to "dream big".

She said: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight. This is the beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true.

"Ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are past your prime. Never give up...

"Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making, thank you."

Meanwhile, Best Actor in a Leading Role went to Brendan Fraser, who was tearful as he picked up his prize for his work on “The Whale”.

He said: "So this is what the multiverse looks like. I thank the Academy for this honour and our studio A24 for making such a bold film.

"I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale'. It was written by Samuel D. Hunter who is our lighthouse."

Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "The Whale" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

German war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” also had a successful evening, taking home four of the prizes it was nominated for, Best International Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

This year's Academy Awards - which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - saw all the nominated tracks for Best Original Song performed, but the accolade went to “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”.

2023 Academy Awards full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Original Screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Women Talking”

Best International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”

Best Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Best Film Editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”– music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose

Best Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Costume Design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Whale”

Best Animated Short Film: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

Best Live Action Short Film: “An Irish Goodbye”

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers”