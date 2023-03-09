Nicholas Braun says ‘Succession’ cast are pretty bummed over show ending

Nicholas Braun says the cast of “Succession” are "all pretty bummed" about the show ending.

The 34-year-old actor portrays Greg Hirsch in the HBO comedy-drama series, but creator Jesse Armstrong recently confirmed the upcoming fourth season will be the last, leaving Braun "sad as hell" on his final day on set.

He said: "We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don't believe it till Jesse says it.

"We're all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell (on) my last day."

Braun admitted it was particularly tough saying goodbye to his co-stars, because the show has been the "greatest working experience" of his life so far.

Watch video:

He added to “Entertainment Tonight”: "I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It's been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough."

Braun’s comments come after Armstrong confirmed the programme would end soon.

He admitted the finale of the series – which stars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook – has always been "present" in his mind, and from the second series he has been actively considering when to finish the show.

Armstrong said: "You know, there’s a promise in the title of 'Succession'. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

Armstrong proposed the end of the show – which focuses on media mogul Logan Roy (Brian) and his family's fight over his legacy – before he and his fellow scribes started writing season four.

Nicholas Braun. Picture: Instagram

He said: "I got together with a few of my fellow-writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'

"And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons.

“Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, free-wheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks.

"Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference. I went into the writing room for season four sort of saying, 'I think this is what we’re doing, but let’s also keep it open.'“