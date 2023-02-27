‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn lands new acting gig and says she wants a career like Lady Gaga

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn wants to become a multi-talented entertainer just like Lady Gaga.

The reality TV regular has walked away from the Netflix show to pursue other projects and has now revealed she's returned to her acting roots after landing a role in a new scripted series.

And Quinn has insisted she wants to be able to juggle various career options including work on screen and fashion.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m acting on a show right now. I started out acting in scripted and I really wanted to get back into it …

“I’m not saying I am Lady Gaga, but the fact that she can do these really big roles and pull it off, whether it’s ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘A Star Is Born’, I want to do things like that.”

Quinn began her career as an actress appearing in films including “Hot Tub Time Machine 2”, “Shark Night” and “Humans vs Zombies” before shooting to fame as a reality TV realtor on “Selling Sunset”.

She now wants to focus on acting as well as indulging her passion for fashion.

Quinn said: “I really want to get back to scripted and then, obviously, keep doing fashion, which is, you know, my number one love.”

She recently insisted one of her dreams was to launch her own clothing line. She said she was also interested in collaborating with fashion brands.

She told WWD: “I would love to be a creative director. In addition to that, I also love walking and runway modelling …

“Right now, I would love to collaborate with big brands and help be a creative director and then from there, I can gain experience and maybe launch my own fashion line.”