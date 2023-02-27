Irish star Ronan Keating can't wait to rock SA once more

Ronan Keating has been an inescapable presence in the entertainment scene over the past three decades.

Since bursting onto the scene way back in 1993 as the co-lead singer of the Irish pop group Boyzone alongside Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, Michael Graham and Shane Lynch, Keating has established himself as a bona fide rock star.

Apart from his music with Boyzone, Keating found immediate success as a solo artist from the moment he embarked on his solo career with his debut album, “Ronan”, in 2000.

Not only did the album peak at number one in the UK Albums Chart, but it has also notably been certified four times platinum by the British Phonographic Industry for sales of over 1.2 million copies.

“I was nervous as I was straight out of the huge success of Boyzone and into the pressure of my first solo album,” he recalls of this period.

“Looking back, it was a crazy time but something I’ll never forget. I’ll always be thankful that Richard Curtis asked me to sing ‘Nothing At All’ for the ‘Notting Hill’ movie. It was a great way to launch my solo career.”

He followed that up with his second solo album, “Destination”, which included the number one single “If Tomorrow Never Comes”.

Released on May 20, 2002, the album also went straight to number one. He’s since had an incredible journey in the limelight and has, to date, sold over 40 million records worldwide as both a solo act and with Boyzone.

“I’m lucky to have had many memorable moments,” he says. “From my first time on “Top Of The Pops”, to duetting with Elton John at Maddison Square Garden, to having number one records and the opportunity to see the world. I feel blessed to still be here coming up on 30 years in the business.”

Now, the world-renowned Irish singer is set to embark on a brief tour of South Africa in March with shows at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town and SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

Citadel, the specialist wealth management company, which has a long-standing relationship with Keating, will be bringing him to the country once more as it does annually as part of its mission to raise funds for South African charities alongside golf legend Gary Player.

“I’m lucky to count Gary Player as a friend, and we have hosted a number of charity events in SA that Citadel have kindly partnered with us as sponsors. I have a great relationship with the team and am grateful that they’ve come on board again this year and helped bring my live show to SA.”

With all the tours that he’s done around the world, Keating still finds touring opportunities like these as exciting as ever.

“I love touring probably more now than when I first started. The early days of Boyzone were very intense, and I don’t think we had the time to sit back and take it all in.

“I can’t imagine ever losing the excitement I feel when I’m performing in front of a live audience.

“I guess the dance moves have taken a back seat now, but I still love the energy of a live show and the buzz of performing songs that have been with both me and my audience through my career.”

Never one to shy away from dabbling in other interests over the years, he has also been a judge on Australia’s “All Together Now” and “The X Factor”. Over two separate stints, 2016 and 2022, Keating also took on the role of coach on “The Voice”.

Apart from his touring this year, Keating will continue to be involved in various roles across radio and television.

These include the weekday morning radio show that he co-hosts on Magic Radio in the UK as well as his work co-hosting the One Show for BBC TV.

“My weeks are pretty crazy, but I’m not complaining,” he says.

But for now, what he’s most looking forward to is visiting SA. “I’ve been lucky to visit SA many times, and each time I’m blown away by the magnificent scenery and the warm welcome I’m always given.”

Show details:

Ronan Keating Live at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Date: Friday, March 3.

Time: Gates open at 6pm. Concert starts at 7pm.

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Ticket price: Start from R645 (excluding ticket service fee).

Ronan Keating Live at SunBet Arena

Date: Sunday, March 5.

Time: Gin Garden opens at 2 pm. The arena opens at 4 pm. Show starts at 5pm.

Venue: SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino.

Ticket prices: start from R345 - R1195 (excluding ticket service fee).